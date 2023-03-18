If you have sensitive skin and often suffer from itching, hives, psoriasis or dermatitis? Try taking an oatmeal bath.

An oatmeal bath can help soothe several skin issues. If your skin is dry and irritated, this soothing treatment will be a real panacea for your well-being.

The oatmeal bath, a very simple natural remedy

Oatmeal has been used since ancient times as a bath additive due to its soothing, anti-inflammatory and emollient qualities – and who doesn’t love that smooth, velvety sensation after a bath?

How to prepare an oatmeal bath

Place three cups of oatmeal in the food processor to grind the flakes as finely as possible into a powder. Fill the bathtub with warm, not boiling water, and then pour the oats into the running water so that they are evenly dispersed throughout the tub.

To relax during the bath, you can place a glass of oatmeal in a washcloth (linen or organic cotton) and tie the flaps together to form a bundle.

Procedure: Immerse the bag in hot water, then squeeze it to extract the contents. Rub this substance into the skin and leave it on for at least 10 minutes before rinsing off.

Scrub for smooth skin

To get a delicious and delicate scrub, mix three tablespoons of oatmeal (also called oat bran), one tablespoon of fine sea salt and enough olive oil to create the desired consistency. Rub this mixture on damp skin; You will be amazed at how smooth your body is!

Goodbye acne

Do pimples undermine your skin? Try this home remedy: Mix one teaspoon of oatmeal with one teaspoon of warm water until you get a smooth paste. Gently spread it on the affected area and leave it to act overnight, protecting it with one or two layers of sterile gauze. In the morning you will be amazed at how much your face has improved!