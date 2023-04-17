Off to the transport bonus, questions from Monday 17 April

The 60 euro transport bonus is back.

WHEN CAN YOU MAKE REQUESTS

Applications will reopen on Monday 17 April at 8 to access this incentive which is dedicated to students, workers, retirees and citizens with a total income not exceeding 20,000 euros. A total of 100 million euros are available to buy season tickets for public transport services.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM THE BONUS

There bonus it was initially introduced by the Aid decree of 2022, then refinanced, and re-proposed in January by the fuel decree. The application must be submitted online on the bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it platform where you can only access with Spid or Electronic Identity Card (Cie).

THE SELF-CERTIFICATION

On the other hand, you don’t need the ISEE nor do you need to declare your income, just self-certify that you are below the 20,000 euro income threshold in 2022, by ticking a box. The income requirement is more restrictive than last year, when the maximum limit was 35,000 euros. An automatic queue system regulates the connection to the platform and, for each access, it is possible to present only one application, for oneself or for a dependent minor child. To request further vouchers, it is necessary to log in again, indicating the tax codes of the various beneficiaries. Any adult children, even if dependent on their parents, must apply independently. Furthermore, at the time of the request, it is necessary to indicate the operator of the chosen transport service.

THE BONUS IS NOMINATIVE

The voucher is personal and can be used for the purchase of a single annual or monthly season ticket for local, regional, inter-regional public transport or national rail transport. First class, executive, premium and similar services are excluded. The Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone, announces the activation of the platform commenting: “We have kept our promise to accept the applications immediately after the clearance from the Court of Auditors to guarantee government support to those who have most warned the burden of the crisis due to limited incomes and uses public transport for their travels”. The consumer association Assoutenti recalls that there are 5.4 million Italians who use public transport to go to school or work every day and observes: “finally, after a troubled process, the transport bonus sees the light”.

