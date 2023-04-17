Elegoo Neptune 3 Max: the largest and cheapest 3D printer in the test

A 3D printer in XXL format for less than 450 euros sounds too good to be true. At such a low price, it is almost inconceivable that the latest technology and software is on board. With the Neptune 3 Max, Elegoo wants to offer exactly that.

The Neptune 3 Max is a classic Cartesian 3D printer like its compact sister models Neptune 3 Pro and Neptune 3 Plus (test report), but due to its size it is additionally reinforced with more solid aluminum profiles, cross braces and connecting elements. The print bed support consists of a PEI-coated spring steel sheet that sits firmly on the magnetic print bed. The print head with contemporary direct drive technology and the compact two-sided component cooling also give cause for hope. The smaller, also inexpensive Elegoo Neptune 3 Plus (test report) had already surprised us with excellent print results. If the largest model also has the increased requirements of the larger installation space under control, the Neptune 3 Max would be the new best XXL 3D printer.

This individual test is part of our 3D printer theme world. Elegoo provided us with the test device.

Installation



In addition to the printer, the Neptune 3 Max kit contains tools for assembly, the required software on a micro SD card and spare parts such as nozzles, nozzle cleaners and hot-end Teflon inlay.

The printer consists of two large pre-assembled modules: platform and top frame, plus cross braces, roll holder and touch screen. The trickiest part of assembling the Neptune 3 Max is assembling the lower chassis and upper frame. To do this, the platform must be placed upright and the upper frame must be screwed on from below. Once this is done, the upper end is fixed with cross braces. Then connect the roll holder including the filament run-out sensor and touchscreen and the setup is complete.

Software



The user interface of the color touchscreen is very clearly laid out. All important functions are quickly accessible via separate tab menus. In the individual sections, all the respective setting options are well summarized. In the Leveling menu item, for example, all of the data from Auto-Bed-Leveling is recorded and displayed once the measurement is complete – this means that an unequally aligned bed can be recalibrated using this data.

The Neptune 3 Max’s factory firmware may be out of date when it arrives, so check the manufacturer’s site for updates. Version 1.3.5.1a, which was current at the time of testing, contains important improvements for automatic print bed calibration during printing. Installing the new firmware is completely unproblematic. There are ultimately two files: an update for the touchscreen and a firmware update for the printer. First, the back cover of the touchscreen is opened to update it via micro SD card. For the firmware update of the printer, the micro SD card must be inserted into the regular memory card slot and after switching on the printer does everything else by itself.

The slicer with which the 3D models are prepared for printing can also be found on the micro SD card. It is a preconfigured version of Cura, called Elegoo-Cura, in which all Elegoo printer models of the Neptune series are available. Once the right printer model is selected, the preparation of the 3D models can begin.

Photo gallery – Elegoo Neptune 3 Max

Furnishing



We have already tested the current competition in XL format from Anycubic, the Kobra Max (test report) with 400 × 400 × 450 mm and the Creality Cr-6 Max (test report) with 400 × 400 × 400 mm. The installation space of the Elegoo Neptune 3 Max beats both with 420 × 420 × 500 mm.

The complete frame construction of the Neptune 3 Max consists of 40 × 20 mm thick semi-closed aluminum profiles. The structure is secured with additional struts and connecting elements and offers such a stable base. The moving elements are the print bed, print head and horizontal z-axis. All three elements are moved via opposite rollers in the V-groove of the aluminum profiles. The print bed and z-axis are both stabilized by double guides and work with less vibration and more precision. The movements of the print head are particularly precise thanks to two opposing pairs of rollers.

The Neptune 3 Max is the only one of the three XL printers to have a direct drive extruder. This newer technology integrates the extruder into the print head and promises more precise print quality and problem-free processing of flexible filaments such as TPU thanks to the shorter distance to the hot end. In the print head we also find a capacitive sensor for the print bed measurement and the two-sided component cooling. The capacitive sensor generates and monitors an electromagnetic voltage field. We find the same mechanism in a touch screen. If a solid object approaches the stress field, the sensor registers the change and strikes. When measuring the print bed, the capacitive sensor is responsible for measuring the print bed at a total of 63 points. In this way, it registers irregularities in the tenths of a millimeter range, which are later leveled out during the printing process by moving the z-axis.

The substructure of the print bed consists of an aluminum plate reinforced with rails. There is a magnetic foil with a thickness of one millimeter on it, which reliably holds the PEI-coated spring steel sheet. During printing, the warm printing plate has a particularly high level of adhesion thanks to the PEI coating. After cooling, the printed models detach as if by magic due to different surface tensions. If this is not the case, the gold overlay can also be easily removed and the printed model can be detached by bending the sheet metal.

Technical specifications



print quality



We tested the Neptune 3 Max extensively with small and large objects and the filament types PLA, PETG and TPU. If the current firmware version 1.3.5.1a is installed, the auto bed leveling works completely satisfactorily and guarantees a firm hold over the entire print area. The XXL printer prints small objects, such as game figures or precise functional parts, flawlessly despite its huge dimensions.

The large white vase was implemented with only one contour line in Cura-Slicer’s “Spiralize Outline” mode at a height of 50 cm. Here we had to reduce the speed for a nice print image from the initial 180 mm/s to 60 mm/s. Despite the reduced printing speed, the vase has a slight Z-offset in the upper third – an irregular offset of individual height layers relative to one another. This occurs either with improper movements of the printer mechanics, too fast printing speeds or too moving printed areas in the model. In order to rule out defective mechanics in the Neptune 3 Max, we printed another XL model Burj Kalifa with a height of 50 cm. Although the printing speed had to be reduced again to 45 mm/s, we then had a perfect print image. The perfectly finished tip proves that the mechanics of the Neptune 3 Max work precisely. It also shows the strength of the double component cooling, which has the waste heat from the hot nozzle well under control with small horizontal movements of the print head.

Print quality Elegoo Neptune 3 Max

Preis



In the official Elegoo online store, the Neptune 3 Max costs the equivalent of 445 euros including shipping. A very fair price in terms of print quality and the huge installation space. However, the model is currently out of stock – pre-orders for delivery at the end of April 2023 will be accepted. Alternatively, the printer is immediately available from the online shop 3D-Jake for 499 euros.

Conclusion



The Neptune 3 Max is a successful symbiosis of the latest technology, clear controls and a fair price. The printer can convert small as well as very large objects in perfect quality, but it is not the fastest. If you want to print big and properly, you have to print slowly, and the stable construction of the Neptune 3 Max doesn’t change that.

If you want to implement large and, above all, heavy prints, you should alternatively take a look at the Creality Cr-6 Max (test report). Its solid frame offers additional support for heavy weight. On the other hand, the Elegoo Neptune 3 Max also impresses with the more precise print image due to the direct drive extruder and the two-sided component cooling. The printing plate technology at Elegoo is also more up-to-date and offers stronger adhesion and more convenient detachment of the finished printed objects. Elegoo has very elegantly solved the operation via the detachable touchscreen with intuitive menu navigation. Overall, Elegoo keeps its imprinted promise “Create the Future” with the Neptune 3 Max and this with a very low price.