Split in Tehreek-e-Insaf, why was the election of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir postponed again?

Sajjad Abbasi

Fractures and factionalism in the Tehreek-e-Insaf have been a constant obstacle in the election of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, as the party, which apparently has a majority of 32 members in the House, is unable to meet the required 27 members for the Leader of the House, due to which Sunday The meeting of the Legislative Assembly has been adjourned once again till 11 am on Monday. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s nominated president, Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan, is leading the forward block and despite several rounds of negotiations, the leadership is in control. I am not coming.

Asad Qaiser and Parvez Khattak, two senior leaders who arrived in Azad Kashmir on an election mission on the instructions of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, have so far failed to convince Barrister Sultan, after which Asad Qaiser in a press conference yesterday, in veiled words, called President Azad Without mentioning the name of Kashmir, he also adopted a threatening tone against the Forward Block. He said that those who betray the party will have the same fate that the world will see. They are insisting that Chaudhry Rashid should be made the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir for an interim period of three months after which he can take over the power himself. He also placed the same condition before the alliance, after which the chances of Chaudhry Yasin, the unanimous candidate of the opposition, becoming the prime minister have also been limited.

According to observers, if we look at the number game, Chaudhry Yasin currently has the support of twenty members, including 12 votes from the PPP, seven from the Nawaz League and one vote from the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Party. One vote from Sardar Atiq’s Muslim Conference. It has also become important. However, the real and decisive role will be played by the dynamic alleged 6-member forward block headed by Barrister Sultan, which is being declared as nine members according to the claim of Barrister Sultan himself. On the other hand, Tehreek-e-Insaaf, which claims a majority of 32 members, is not in a position to complete the majority of 27 members. It should be clear that Adnan Khalid, candidate of Tehreek-e-Insaf, got 27 votes in the Kashmir Council election two days ago, but yesterday Five Star A meeting of the Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary party was called at the hotel and 24 members attended it, which supports Barrister Sultan’s claim that his forward bloc includes eight to nine members.

According to the sources, Barrister Sultan is playing both sides of the wicket on the bill of power, negotiating with both his party and the opposition, and he is trying to come to power after the election of the interim prime minister. Apart from Chaudhry Rasheed, the name of Chaudhry Akhlaq has also been nominated by the Forward Block for the Prime Ministership, after which half a dozen old candidates have gone into the background. If so, for the first time in the history of Azad Kashmir, this Prime Minister will be the Prime Minister of a faction instead of a party.

Difficulties in government formation. Tehreek-e-Insaf came down on threats

With the claim of support of 32 members, the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf came down on threats for failing to meet the 27 members required for the Leader of the House and being worried by the Forward Block. Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, who arrived in Muzaffarabad on a government-making mission, said in a press conference yesterday that if anyone betrays the party in the name of Forward Block, the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf, the party and the people will not forgive him. Addressing the press conference along with the Minister and Acting Prime Minister Raja Farooq, Asad Qaiser said that Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary party of Azad Kashmir has full confidence in the leadership. Imran Khan will decide the candidate for the Prime Minister with his consultation. There is a majority and government formation is our right, but if our mandate is robbed, its impact will be felt on the freedom movement of Kashmir and India will take advantage of it.

Asad Qaiser warned that if any official of our party does such an act, he will not be forgiven by Imran Khan and the people, nor will honor remain in the house and family. On a question, Asad Qaiser said that some things I am being careful today, tomorrow I will openly hold a press conference. If our mandate is robbed, we will go to the last limit and will not sit silently. He said that Azad Kashmir is a sensitive area, we don’t want a political environment like Pakistan to arise here. On this question, Barrister Sultan is the nominated president of your party, but he himself is leading the forward block. Asad Qaiser repeated his sentence that today I am speaking cautiously, tomorrow if necessary I will speak openly.