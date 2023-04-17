Quibdó: one person died from a landslide

The heavy rains of the last two days affected thirty neighborhoods of Quibdó. In the Porvenir neighborhood, a landslide caused the death of Héctor Enrique Moreno Hinestroza, 30 years old. Two people were injured.

According to the Quibdó Risk Office, the affected neighborhoods include Minuto De Dios, Fuego Verde, Bonanza, Las Palmeras Mining Zone, Las Mercedes, Bella Vista, La Cascorva, Buenos Aires, Rest, Flores de Buenaños, Suba, Villa Avelina , La Cascorva, Montebello sector, La Terraza, Santo Domingo and El Porvenir.

So far the number of people affected is 4,353 families due to flooding and 18 due to landslides.