Olaplex Alternative: You can use these products

Olaplex was considered “the invention” in the hair care market. The manufacturer’s promise: Brittle hair is repaired, colors shine with new brilliance. Women in the USA see things differently and complained. If this unsettles you, you can fall back on a number of alternatives. The stern shows which.

The allegations against hair care company Olaplex are outrageous. The lawsuit, which was filed in California District Court in mid-February, alleges itching, rashes, yeast infections, bacterial infections, burning sensations, open sores and drastic hair loss, according to the BBC. Chemicals are said to be to blame. Olaplex uses Lilial in its products, which can cause hair loss. The lawsuit specifically targets products #0 and #9. A total of 28 women in the US are taking the company to court.

This is what Olaplex says about the allegations



Olaplex rejects the allegations. The products, the company writes on its website, do not cause hair loss or breakage and are “safe and effective”. According to the company, Olaplex has long since removed the active ingredient Lilial from its products as a precautionary measure – worldwide. That is exactly what the lawsuit disputes.

Lilial, also known as butylphenyl methylpropionol, is a fragrance that has been widely used in cosmetic products and cleaning products. The liquid fragrance has come under criticism because it is said to have the potential to affect reproductive abilities. The California District Court is now reviewing the allegations against Olaplex. If you want to switch to alternatives as a precaution, you will find product suggestions in the following article.

Olaplex-Alternative: Bond Building Treatments



Bond Building Treatments aim to repair damaged hair. These treatments are designed to build and strengthen hair fibers to make hair more resistant to future damage. They are offered in different forms: as a leave-in care, as part of a shampoo or conditioner. There are several brands that offer bond building treatments that work similarly to Olaplex. Some popular options are Revolution Plex 3 Bond Restore, Redken pH-Bonder, and L’Oreal Professionnel Smartbond.

Protein Treatments



When hair is damaged by chemical treatments, heat styling, or environmental factors, it can lose protein and become brittle, weak, or fragile. Protein treatments typically contain hydrolyzate proteins such as keratin, collagen or silk that have been broken down into smaller molecules to penetrate the hair and repair it from within. Gaps and cracks can be filled again and give the hair shine and elasticity. Some protein treatment options include the ApHogee 2 Step Protein Treatment, Joico K-Pak Deep Penetrating Reconstructor, and the SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque.

Olaplex Alternative: Haaröl



Hair oils can provide a variety of benefits. Some moisturize, add shine, protect hair from harmful influences, repair and nourish. Applying hair oils can help strengthen damaged hair. Argan oil, coconut oil and olive oil are particularly good. The hair can become softer and more supple. Oils can also help make hair easier to comb.

Homemade Treatments



Many people are convinced of home remedies and conjure up their own cosmetic products – and not without reason. There are many things that speak for it: You have full control over the ingredients, the production of natural cosmetics can be more environmentally friendly than buying industrially produced products. You can avoid plastic waste and packaging. It can also be cheaper than buying expensive, high-quality cosmetic products. There are many recipes that can help you create your own hair care treatments. Recipe books help.

With all hair care products, it is important to remember that not all hair is the same and that the effectiveness of products can vary from person to person. If you have any questions, it is best to consult a professional such as a hairdresser or a dermatologist.

If you are prone to allergies or are unsure which product is right for you, talk to your family doctor first.

Sources: “BBC”, “Cosmopolitan”

