Olive oil, this is the amount recommended by nutritionists: nobody says it

The olive oil processing cycle

L’olive oillike other important foods and drinks, is produced extensively within the Italian borders.

In fact, they are really numerous the tons that are collected each year for production. In particular, there are some essential stages which make sure to give the consumer a quality finished product.

Of course, first, you have to start with the olive harvest which usually takes place between September and December.

During this first operation, which can take place at different times depending on the region of Italy, they try to choose the ripest olives.

Secondly, there is another important step, namely that of separation of leaves and washing. This way, you will be able to eliminate all the dirt that may have accumulated over time.

Then, comes the time of the so-called milling which, in practice, he sees the compression of each olive which, therefore, allows to obtain a sort of oil paste.

The third stage of the grammar it can be said that, perhaps, it is the most delicate one, because an error could even definitively damage the chemical-organoleptic properties.

This operation, in a nutshell, serves to separate the oil particles from those of the water. Finally, we will have to proceed with the squeezing which, at one’s discretion, can take place hot or cold.

Thus, it is precisely at this stage that they separate the sansail must oily e the vegetation water.

In short, at this point, perhaps, you should have a little more clarity about the process for creating a good olive oil which, subsequently, ends up on our tables.

The ideal amount of olive oil to consume according to nutritionists

I condiments they are, of course, necessary elements for any cuisine, both Italian and international.

In fact, if they weren’t there, our dishes would certainly be much drier and less tasty.

In this regard, also in this case, we can find a good variety. For example, mayonnaise, the ketchup o to mustard.

Furthermore, pork ribs are often flavored with an appetizing sauce salsa barbecue. In reality, there are many other condiments such as, for example, the salsa Worcester and the tartar sauce.

Be that as it may, what, for sure, is frequently more present is olive oil. The latter, however, is rich in oleic acidOf Vitamin E e you polyphenols.

Furthermore, olive oilthanks to its interesting properties, helps us fight the aging of cellsto decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease and bad cholesterol.

At this point, therefore, one might wonder if it exists an ideal amount to reap the best benefits. Well, according to experts, one should ingest approx 40 grams per day of olive oil which, in practice, correspond to about four tablespoons.