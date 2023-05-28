Omega-3: the benefits of essential fatty acids for health

The omega-3 they are essential fatty acids that play a fundamental role in the well-being of our body. In this article, we’ll explore the benefits of these nutrients and how they can positively affect our health. Omega-3s are known for their anti-inflammatory properties and for supporting the cardiovascular system and brain.

The three types of omega-3s

Omega-3 fatty acids are defined as “essential” because they must be obtained through the diet, as our body does not produce them. I am polyunsaturated, which makes them unstable to heat, oxygen and light. Furthermore, they are liquid even at low temperatures.

There are three main types of omega-3s: alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) e docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). ALA is mostly found in plant sources such as flaxseed, walnuts and chia seeds. EPA and DHA, on the other hand, are more common in fatty fish such as salmon, tuna and mackerel.

It is important to remember that theEFSA (European Food Safety Authority), has rejected many claims regarding the properties of omeag-3, as they still need other studies. The approved ones are:

ALA (alpha-linolenic acid) contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels;

the omega-3 EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) contribute to the normal functioning of the heart;

DHA taken by the mother contributes to normal eye and brain development in the fetus and breastfed infants.

Health benefits

Omega-3s offer numerous health benefits. They support heart health reducing blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels and lowering blood pressure.

Furthermore, these essential fatty acids are precursors of anti-inflammatory molecules and they reduce inflammation in the body, helping to relieve the symptoms of conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and irritable bowel syndrome.

Omega-3s are important for brain health. DHA, in particular, is a key component of brain cell membranes and is essential for proper development and functioning of the nervous system.

Food sources of omega-3s

To obtain omega-3s through food, it is possible to consume oily fish such as salmon, sardine, herring e mackerel (regarding EPA and DHA). It is recommended to consume at least two servings of oily fish per week to ensure adequate intake of omega-3s.

ALA is found in plant sources, such as in nightsin the flax seedin the Chia seeds and in the oil of hemp seeds and green leafy vegetables.

Omega-3 supplements

If you are unable to get enough omega-3s from your diet, and are therefore in a state of known deficiency, supplements may be a good option. Omega-3 supplements come in the form of fish oil, algae oil (suitable for vegetarians and vegans) e krill oil. Before taking any supplements, it is wise to consult a doctor or dietitian, especially if you are taking any medications or have specific health concerns.

Final considerations

The omega-3 are essential fatty acids that offer numerous health benefits. They play an important role in cardiovascular health, reducing inflammation and supporting the brain. Omega-3s can be obtained through a diet rich in fatty fish, seeds and nuts, or by taking supplements. Remember to consult a healthcare professional before making any significant changes to your diet or taking any supplements.

