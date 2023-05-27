Home » Omega 3: what they are, benefits and how to take them
Health

Omega 3: what they are, benefits and how to take them

by admin
Omega 3: what they are, benefits and how to take them

The omega 3 are long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids. Derived from alpha linoleic acid, they define themselves essential since man is not able to synthesize them independently and must therefore take them through the diet. They also differ from saturated ones due to their composition which contemplates the presence of double bonds between the carbon atoms. From a strictly nutritional point of view, the most important are the aforementioned alpha linoleic acid (ALA), l’eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) the’docosahexanoic acid (DHA).

For years science has recognized the countless benefits of omega 3. In 2021 researchers from the University of Louvain, with a study published in Cell Metabolismthey found that thedocosahexanoic acid is able to slow down the development of cancer. In this regard, specialists recommend a daily intake of at least 250 mg of DHA. We talked about it extensively in this one item.

The benefits of omega 3

Omega 3s are real health allies and their regular consumption is recommended by doctors all over the world. There are many benefits they give to the body. For example:

  • They have anti-inflammatory properties: EPA and DHA are precursors of the synthesis of eicosanoids, i.e. substances with a marked anti-inflammatory action. The intake is therefore recommended for all subjects affected by autoimmune-based chronic inflammatory diseases such asrheumatoid arthritispsoriatic arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus;
  • They counteract the onset of cardiovascular diseases: EPA is able to reduce blood concentrations of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. We know that the latter, when present in large quantities, predispose to the risk of suffering from heart and circulatory disorders. Think of the atheromas responsible for stroke and heart attack;
  • They fight the metabolic syndrome: since they act on libidinal metabolism, omega 3s are useful in the prevention of often correlated pathologies such as obesity, metabolic syndrome and diabetes;
  • They prevent neurodegenerative diseases: Some areas of the brain, gray matter and retinal tissue, are composed of DHA. Recent studies have shown that low levels of the same are present in the blood of patients suffering from senile dementia, Alzheimer’s diseaseParkinson’s disease, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and hyperactivity disorder.
See also  Lecanemab, the drug that gives new hope against Alzheimer's, slowing its progress - euronews (in Italian)

Foods rich in omega 3

As already mentioned, omega 3 must be taken with food. In this regard, the best diet to adopt is that mediterranean which is characterized by the abundant consumption of foods of vegetable origin, in season and of local origin. Green light therefore to: fruit, vegetables, vegetables, potatoes, legumes, fish, dairy products, bread and cereals, especially wholemeal ones.

Notoriously, the richest food in EPA and DHA is fish due to the phytoplankton, the source of nutrition of these animals. Stocking up on omega 3 means preferring at the table:

  • Il salmon;
  • Il caviar;
  • L’Cod liver oil;
  • L’sardine oil.

On the other hand, foods of plant origin have considerable quantities of ALA, such as:

  • The nights;
  • L’linseed oil;
  • L’soybean oil;
  • L’canola oil;
  • L’corn oil;
  • L’kiwifruit oil;
  • L’perilla oil;
  • I Chia seeds;
  • I hemp seeds.

Integrate omega 3

According to the Italian Society of Human Nutrition the average daily requirement of EPA and DHA in adults is 250 mg. For children the quantity drops to 100 mg. Sometimes their dietary intake is insufficient. In this case, the family doctor can advise supplements of omega 3. Generally extracted from fish oil and suitably treated, they are found on the market in the form of capsules or liquid solutions.

While safe, the supplements have potential antiplatelet and antithrombotic activity. Therefore it is advisable to use them with caution if you are on medication such as aspirin, anticoagulants and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Finally, pay attention to side effects which, in most cases, are transient: nausea, diarrhea, gastroesophageal refluxdizziness and tiredness.

See also  Itching and redness, better not to postpone a dermatological visit

You may also like

Tumor, these are 3 prevention tests that save...

Press conference to launch the “Against future theft”...

Pastificio Fantasia Srl – Meat squares

Finally for at home: television for people with...

Rape in Milan, 27-year-old American rescued in Bonola....

Is it right to drink water before sleeping?...

Milan, No vax parents deny the Covid test...

race to rebuild his thumb

Pastificio Fantasia Srl – Quadrucci with meat

Is it right to drink water before sleeping?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy