The 5 best books on potted citrus fruits

Potted citrus, the art of growing citrus trees in containers, has become a sensation among gardening enthusiasts, city dwellers, and citrus lovers alike. Its appeal lies in accessibility and affordability, bringing the joy of homegrown citrus to balconies, patios, and even interior spaces.

Books can be a key to unlocking a world of knowledge and even entertainment. We offer five below that cover topics such as citrus variety selection, potting requirements, soil characteristics, irrigation and fertilization techniques and many other topics related to what can sometimes become more than a hobby.

What are potted citrus books about?

Citrus fruits have long been prized for their vibrant colors, refreshing flavors, and versatile uses. In this assortment of books, we delve into the art and science of growing these delicious fruits in pots, a technique that will, of course, make growing these fruits of the Earth feasible even for those who live in an apartment or otherwise have no vegetable garden or garden.

Themes explored

Within this compendium of citrus growing several recurring themes emerge between the various titles. The authors take us on a journey through the world of citrus fruits, discussing everything from selecting the most exquisite varieties to mastering the techniques for successful cultivation. Readers will find a blend of practical advice with accompanying illustrations.

Other details

The books in this selection range in length from about 90 pages to about 150 pages. The shortest publication on the list is Citrus fruits in pots and in the ground with 94 pages, while the most extensive treatment is found in Grow citrus fruits with 144 pages.

The publication dates of these editions range from 2008 to 2021. Aldo Colombo is the author of two of the books: Growing citrus fruits in the ground and in pots e Grow citrus fruits. . The publishers Il Castello, L’Informatore Agrario, Demetra, De Vecchi and Red Edizioni have published the books in this selection.

