Luka Puj and Yuri Rodionov are playing for the second time at the same Roland Garros Sports

Yuri Rodionov and Luka Puj will get to know each other very well at Roland Garros this year!

Source: Profimedia/CHRISTOPHE SAIDI/SIPA

While we wait yes Novak Djokovic, Hamad Međedović, Miomir Kecmanović, Laslo Đere and Filip Krajinović start his competition at Roland Garrosother couples also came out, and one is particularly shocking.

A Frenchman will meet Wounded Puj and an Austrian Yuri Rodionov who have only met once so far and that right now! By the incredible will of the draw, they will have to play twice in the same tournament.

He is actually in the qualifications through which he goes to the main draw came and Hamad Međedović the pair of the last round was Puj-Rodionov! The experienced Frenchman made it to the main draw Roland Garros by defeating Rodionov 1:6, 7:5, 6:0 in an exciting match full of twists and turns, and then the Belarusian with Austrian papers was lucky and was declared an “easy loser”, i.e. as a player who lost in the qualifiers he was drawn from the drum and entered into the main draw.

And then came the draw for the first round of Roland Garros, and there he got the man he just lost to, Luka Puja, as his rival! After they played their first match against each other on Thursday, they will play another match in the same tournament on Monday!