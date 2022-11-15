The new journey is an expedition full of glory and dreams

“Seeking Truth” magazine editorial department

“Through the joint efforts of the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups, we have built a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way as scheduled, and achieved the first centenary goal. Now, we are embarking on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, towards the second centenary goal. March, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.”

“The new journey is an expedition full of glory and dreams. The blueprint has been drawn, and the horn has been sounded. We must work hard and move forward courageously, and strive to create a brighter tomorrow.”

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which has attracted worldwide attention, has just concluded successfully, and the Great Hall of the People once again witnessed the historical moment. At about 12:00 on October 23, 2022, the Golden Hall was brightly lit and the atmosphere was warm. Xi Jinping, who continued to be elected as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee at the First Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, and members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee made their collective appearance for the first time. Chinese and foreign journalists met cordially. Facing the camera of Chinese and foreign reporters, General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech, expressing his sincere gratitude to all the comrades in the Party for their trust on behalf of the new leadership of the CPC Central Committee, solemnly promising to live up to the trust of the Party and the people, and profoundly explaining the mission and tasks of the CPC on the new journey.

——Emphasis on “always maintain a high-spirited and progressive state of mind” and strive to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation;

——Emphasis on “always insisting that everything is for the people and everything depends on the people”, and constantly turns the people’s yearning for a better life into reality;

– Emphasize “always promote the party’s self-revolution”, so that the party will always become the most reliable and strong backbone of the Chinese people;

—— Emphasize “always promote the common values ​​of all mankind” and continue to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “Speech at the Meeting of the 20th Central Political Bureau Standing Committee with Chinese and Foreign Journalists” has a broad vision, a clear-cut stand, full of self-confidence, and inspiring progress, which fully demonstrates the firm ideals and beliefs, sincere feelings for the people, and sincerity of leaders of major parties and countries. Strong sense of responsibility and a grand vision of the world. It is necessary to deeply study and comprehend the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, further study and implement the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and related documents, and further study and implement a series of important speeches by General Secretary Xi Jinping during the conference. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and the first collective study of the 20th Central Political Bureau, further study and implement the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping when paying tribute to the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site, and inspecting Yan’an in Shaanxi and Anyang in Henan. Speeches, etc., work hard to comprehensively study, fully grasp, and fully implement, adhere to the integration of learning, thinking and application, and unify knowledge, trust and action, unswervingly implement the goals and tasks set forth at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and strive to win the overall construction of a modern socialist country. New victory.

The will of the whole party and the expectations of the people

A great era must have its own outstanding people; a great cause must have leaders who are expected by all.

The picture shows that on October 31, 2022, the Xinhua Bookstore in Ruian City, Zhejiang Province has set up a special area for “The 20th Party Congress Documents and Learning Guidance Readings” in a prominent position.China News Agency issued Sun Lin / photo

History, destined to remember these solemn moments-

Comrade Xi Jinping was elected unanimously in the election of the Party’s 20th National Congress;

In the election of members of the 20th Central Committee, Comrade Xi Jinping was elected unanimously;

When the new leadership of the Central Committee was elected at the First Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, Comrade Xi Jinping was once again elected General Secretary of the Central Committee by unanimous votes.

One vote after another, and repeated applause, condensed the common will of all representatives and committee members, reflected the heartfelt love of more than 96 million party members for General Secretary Xi Jinping, and reflected the hundreds of millions of people who followed the great rejuvenation leader to create a better future. Be confident.

It’s easy but hard. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. Over the past 10 years in the new era, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has held high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implemented Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, united and led the entire Party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to take command of the great struggle and the great project. , great cause, great dream, adopted a series of strategic measures, promoted a series of transformative practices, achieved a series of breakthrough progress, achieved a series of landmark achievements, and withstood the political, economic, ideological, natural and other aspects. Risks, challenges and tests, the cause of the party and the country has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes, pushing my country to embark on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. The 10-year great changes in the new era are of milestone significance in the history of the party, the history of new China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation.

In the past 10 years, we have experienced three major events of great practical significance and far-reaching historical significance to the cause of the party and the people: first, ushering in the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China; second, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era; third, we have completed the fight against poverty. , the historical task of building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, and realizing the first centenary goal. This is a historic victory won by the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people through the united struggle, a historic victory that shines through the history of the development of the Chinese nation, and a historic victory that has far-reaching influence on the world.

Over the past 10 years, in the face of complex situations and risks and challenges that are rare in the world and in history, General Secretary Xi Jinping, as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party, has raised the flag and steered the pilot in the changing situation, and commanded Ruo Ruo in the big test. Determined and strategized, turning the tide in the turbulent waves and being the mainstay, fully demonstrated the grandeur, foresight, and grand strategy as a Marxist statesman, thinker, and strategist. He is worthy of being the core of the party, the leader of the people, and the commander-in-chief of the army. It is worthy of being the helm and pilot of the great ship of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Over the past 10 years, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has the courage to carry out theoretical exploration and innovation, deepening the understanding of the laws of the Communist Party’s governance, the laws of socialist construction, and the laws of human society development from a new perspective, and has achieved major theoretical innovations, which are embodied in Xi Jinping. Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the 6th Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee put forward the “Ten Clarifications,” “Fourteen Persistence,” and “Thirteen Aspects of Achievement.” . Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is contemporary Chinese Marxism, Marxism in the 21st century, and the essence of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit. to a new realm.

The tide of the times and the leaders always create each other, and the historical process and the ideological process are always intertwined. The great changes in the new era in the past 10 years have been achieved through the united struggle of the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups under the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core and under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The Party has established Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole Party, and establishes the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It is of decisive significance for advancing the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The “two establishments” are the major political achievements of the party in the new era, and the decisive factor in promoting the party and the country’s cause to achieve historic achievements and to undergo historic changes.

The sea is the mainstay, and the mountains are majestic to see the main peak. To advance the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era and new journey, the most important thing is to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two maintenances”. ”, and consciously maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in ideology, politics and action.

Always maintain a high-spirited state of mind

“Chinese-style modernization is the result of long-term practice and exploration by the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people, and it is a great and arduous undertaking.”

Building a modern socialist country in an all-round way entrusts the long-cherished wish and expectation of the Chinese nation, and embodies the struggle and sweat of the Chinese people. In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out affectionately: For the cause of Chinese-style modernization, “numerous ancestors have fought hard, overcame obstacles, and made arduous struggles. We will always remember their dedication and sacrifice in our hearts.” Great achievements, confidently looking forward to the bright future of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

A new mission leads a new journey. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out clearly in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: “From now on, the central task of the Communist Party of China is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a great modern socialist country in an all-round way, realize the second centenary goal, and modernize with Chinese style. Promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.” On the basis of long-term exploration and practice since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, especially since the reform and opening up, and through innovative breakthroughs in theory and practice since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, our party has successfully promoted and expanded Chinese-style modernization. . Chinese-style modernization is a modernization with a huge population, a modernization in which all the people are prosperous, a modernization in which material civilization and spiritual civilization are in harmony, a modernization in which man and nature coexist in harmony, and a modernization that takes the path of peaceful development. The essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization are: adhere to the leadership of the Communist Party of China, adhere to socialism with Chinese characteristics, achieve high-quality development, develop people’s democracy in the whole process, enrich the spiritual world of the people, achieve common prosperity for all people, promote harmonious coexistence between man and nature, and promote the construction of A community with a shared future for mankind, creating a new form of human civilization. This summary is the party’s profound summary of the historical experience of my country and other countries in the world‘s modernization, and the crystallization of ideas and theories on how to accelerate the realization of modernization in my country, a major eastern country, with continuous deepening understanding, continuous maturity in strategy, and continuous enrichment in practice. Deeply comprehend and systematically grasp, especially to implement this essential requirement into all work.

The picture shows on November 2, 2022, party members and workers of CRRC Qingdao Sifang Locomotive and Rolling Stock Co., Ltd. are earnestly studying the spirit of the 20th Party Congress.Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng / photo

“It is great because of its arduousness; it is even more glorious because of its arduousness.” At present, my country’s development has entered a period of coexisting strategic opportunities, risks and challenges, and increasing uncertainties and unpredictable factors. Various “black swan” and “grey rhino” events may occur at any time. occur. We must enhance our sense of urgency, adhere to bottom-line thinking, be prepared for danger in times of peace, prepare for the storm, and be prepared to withstand the major test of high winds, turbulent waves, and even turbulent waves. The future is bright and there is a long way to go. In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping called on the whole party to always maintain a high-spirited and progressive state of mind, “to work hard, take responsibility, promote the modernization of Marxism in China with a stronger historical initiative, and continue to write a new era. A new chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics, striving to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

Always insist that everything is for the people and everything depends on the people

“The Communist Party of China is the party of the people, and it is a party that serves the people. The Communist Party’s leadership is to do things for the people and handle the people’s affairs well.”

The country is the people, and the people are the country. The Communist Party of China leads the people to fight and defend the country and guard the hearts of the people. On October 26, 2022, less than a week after the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping led members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to visit Yan’an, Shaanxi. In Nangou Village, Gaoqiao Town, Ansai District, the general secretary emphasized that it is necessary to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, implement the policies of enriching the people one by one, accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, and let fellow villagers Life is getting more and more prosperous.

The foundation of the Communist Party of China lies in the people, its blood lies in the people, and its strength lies in the people. In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping penetrated history, reality and the future, summed up our party’s close dependence on the people and “handed over one answer sheet after another written in the annals of history”, and called on the whole party to “always adhere to everything for the people.” , relying on the people for everything”, fully demonstrating the mission of “I will have nothing to do with the people”, and the sincere feelings of sharing weal and woe with the people.

The answer sheets, which go down in history one after another, are written as “everything for the people”. The Chinese Communist Party’s revolution, construction, and development are all for the sake of allowing the people to live a happy life. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has thoroughly implemented the people-centered development philosophy. We will continue to work hard to live and support the weak, and people’s lives will be improved in an all-round way. Average life expectancy increased to 78.2 years. The per capita disposable income of residents increased from 16,500 yuan to 35,100 yuan. Build the world‘s largest education system, social security system, and medical and health system. The people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security will become more fulfilling, more secure, and more sustainable, and new achievements will be made in common prosperity.

The answer sheets, which go down in history one after another, are engraved with “everything depends on the people”. The Communist Party of China is a party that serves the people wholeheartedly, always believes in and relies on the people, and mobilizes and organizes the people to strive for their own interests in the broadest possible way. Relying on the people, the party has pushed the cause of the party and the country to achieve historic achievements and undergo historic changes, and to push socialism with Chinese characteristics into a new era. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has gathered strength with the Chinese Dream, stimulated vitality with reform, and inspired people with reformed work styles, which has greatly boosted the spirit of the people. The Chinese people have built a moderately prosperous society, fought poverty, promoted reforms, fought against the epidemic, controlled pollution, and eliminated risks. They have formed a powerful force forging ahead in the new era, created a miracle that impresses the world, and marched forward on the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The answer sheets, which go down in history one after another, tell the whole party that “looking forward to the future, we still have to rely on the people to create new historical achievements.” The road is long and long, and the road is coming. General Secretary Xi Jinping clearly emphasized: “On the road ahead, whether it is rough or turbulent, the people will always be our most solid support and the most powerful foundation. We must always stand with the people through thick and thin, share our hearts and minds with the people, and think what the people think. , do what the people say, and constantly turn the people’s yearning for a better life into reality.”

Always promote the party’s self-revolution

“A party that has been through the vicissitudes of life and has not changed its original intention can have a long-lasting foundation; a party that has created brilliance and still has the courage to revolutionize itself can be invincible.”

The key to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way lies in the Party. In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly expounded the extreme importance of the party’s self-revolution, fully affirmed that the century-old party has been quenched into steel, especially the revolutionary forging of the new era in 10 years, and required the whole party to always become the most reliable and The strongest backbone.

If a Marxist political party wants to maintain its advanced nature and purity, it must fight against all problems that weaken its advanced nature and impair its purity, heal the disease, and promote the cleanliness. Lenin pointed out profoundly, “The attitude of a political party towards its own mistakes is the most important and reliable measure of whether the party is serious and whether it has truly fulfilled its obligations to its class and the working masses. Openly admit mistakes and expose those who commit mistakes. The reasons for the mistakes, the analysis of the circumstances in which the mistakes occurred, and the careful discussion of ways to correct them—this is the hallmark of a solemn party.” The courage to self-revolution is the most distinctive character of our party, a notable symbol that distinguishes the party from other political parties, and also the party’s greatest advantage. One of the important reasons why the Party led the people to overcome one difficulty and one obstacle after another, remained vigorous after thousands of trials, and won the support and support of the people is that the Party dared to face its own problems, dared to self-revolution, and always maintained its advanced nature and purity. The essence of a Marxist party.

The one who can defeat the strong enemy is the one who wins first. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has promoted the comprehensive and strict governance of the party with the determination of “grinding a sword in ten years”, and promoted it with the mission of “offending thousands of people and living up to 1.4 billion”. Unprecedented anti-corruption struggle, a set of self-revolutionary “combination punches”. The comprehensive and strict governance of the party has made historic and pioneering achievements, and has had an all-round and deep-rooted impact. The anti-corruption struggle has won an overwhelming victory and has been consolidated in an all-round way, eliminating serious hidden dangers in the party, the state, and the military, and ensuring that the power conferred by the party and the people is always used to seek happiness for the people. Through unremitting efforts, the party has found self-revolution, the second answer that jumps out of the historical cycle rate of the rise and fall of chaos. A clean and upright political ecology within the party is constantly formed and developed to ensure that the party will never change, change its color, and change its taste.

The picture shows the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 17, 2022.Xinhua News Agency issued Hou Chonghui / photo

Comprehensively and strictly governing the party is always on the way, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the way. As the largest Marxist ruling party in the world, our party must always maintain the sobriety and firmness to solve the unique problems of major parties in order to always win the support of the people and consolidate its long-term ruling position. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party has been comprehensively and strictly governed, and many outstanding problems in the Party have been solved, but the “four tests” and “four dangers” faced by the Party will exist for a long time. In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping warned the whole party: “In the face of new challenges and new tests on the new journey, we must be highly vigilant, always remain sober and cautious in taking the test, and continue to promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party. , so that the century-old party will continue to flourish in its self-revolution, and will always become the most reliable and strong backbone of the Chinese people.” Promote the new great project of party building in the new era, and lead the social revolution with the party’s self-revolution.

Always carry forward the common value of all mankind

“China is willing to work with other countries to practice genuine multilateralism, build more consensus on opening up, and jointly overcome the difficulties and challenges faced by global economic development, so that opening up will bring a new bright future to global development!”

On November 4, 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the 5th China International Import Expo held in Shanghai by video and delivered a speech. The strong voice of the era of unswerving expansion and opening up injects strong positive energy into the construction of an open world economy.

The wind is blowing from the east, and the weather is overwhelming. The CIIE, a pioneering event in the history of international trade development, demonstrates China‘s commitment to promoting the common values ​​of all mankind. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “Speech at the Meeting of the 20th Central Political Bureau Standing Committee with Chinese and Foreign Journalists” accurately grasped the unprecedented challenges facing the world today, and held high China‘s proposition: “We will work with people of all countries to promote peace, development, fairness, The common values ​​of justice, democracy and freedom for all mankind, maintain world peace, promote world development, and continue to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.”

“On the road of the great road, the world is for the good.” The Communist Party of China has always upheld the common values ​​of all mankind and made contributions to the peaceful development of the world. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, we have comprehensively promoted major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, promoted the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, resolutely safeguarded international fairness and justice, advocated and practiced genuine multilateralism, and took a clear stand against all hegemonies. Doctrine and power politics, and unswervingly oppose any unilateralism, protectionism and bullying. Improve the overall layout of diplomacy, actively build a global partnership network, and promote the building of a new type of international relations. Demonstrated responsibility as a major country, actively participated in the reform and construction of the global governance system, and comprehensively carried out international cooperation in the fight against the new crown pneumonia epidemic, which has won wide international acclaim, and my country’s international influence, charisma, and shaping power have been significantly improved.

At present, the changes of the world, the times, and the history are unfolding in an unprecedented way. On the one hand, the historical trend of peace, development, cooperation and win-win is irresistible. The aspirations of the people and the general trend determine the future of mankind. On the other hand, hegemonic and hegemonic acts of bullying, such as bullying, exploiting the weak, and zero-sum games, do serious harm. The deficit in peace, development, security, and governance has increased. Human society is facing unprecedented challenges. The world is once again standing at the crossroads of history, and where to go depends on the choices of people of all countries. In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out profoundly, “The future and destiny of mankind should be grasped and decided by the people of all countries in the world. As long as the world works together, all countries can live in harmony, cooperate and win-win, and work together to create a better future for the world. “.

The way of all benefits goes with the times. Peaceful cooperation and openness and integration are the trend of the times, and inclusiveness, mutual benefit and win-win results are the right path of the world. In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping recalled that my country’s unremitting efforts after more than 40 years of reform and opening up have created two miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability. China‘s miracle, which has impressed the world with admiration, has created a huge advantage in China‘s economic and social development. Standing on the right side of history and standing on the side of human progress, General Secretary Xi Jinping once again stated to the world: “China‘s development cannot be separated from the world, and the world‘s development also needs China“; “China‘s door will only become wider and wider. We will firmly Unswervingly deepen reform and opening up in an all-round way, unswervingly promote high-quality development, and create more opportunities for the world with our own development.”

History is remembered, mountains and rivers are evidence. 10 years ago, taking over the baton of history, General Secretary Xi Jinping solemnly promised: “The people’s yearning for a better life is our goal.” Under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people marched forward with high spirits The new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way is full of confidence in advancing the great leap of the Chinese nation from standing up, becoming rich, and becoming strong. On the new journey, the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country should unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and take step by step the major decisions made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The deployment will be put into action, and the results will be seen to promote the great ship of the Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation to ride the wind and waves and set sail!