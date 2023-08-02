Home » The Risaraldense coffee highlighted at the Coffee Fest 2023
The Risaraldense coffee highlighted at the Coffee Fest 2023

The Coffee Fest 2023 festival ended successfully, with the participation of more than 20 thousand people, 20 specialty coffee brands and 115 coffee families from four regions: Caldas, Quindío, Risaralda and Tolima. This event, promoted by the Eje Cafetero RAP, benefited the producers, providing the space to do business and continue strengthening coffee farming.

The President of the Risaralda Coffee Growers Committee stated: “this event gives us an important result of promoting the coffee of origin from our farms, for this reason we believe that we must continue participating in these events to increase internal consumption and consumers have a good coffee made in the coffee region” commented James William Montes, who in turn is the producer of the Café Embrujo de los Montes brand.

The executive director of the Coffee Fest, Lucía Londoño, highlighted the comments she received about the participation of the exhibitors from the RAP Eje Cafetero: “I have received excellent comments about these brands, the public confirms that we are really bringing the best coffees in the country to this event”.

