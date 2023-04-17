Rome Expo 2030, an exhibition tells the story of ‘eternal evolution’ – breaking latest news

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 17 – Starting today, the Fiumicino “Leonardo Da Vinci” airport is hosting “Rome Expo 2030: eternal evolution”, a photographic exhibition that tells, in a journey of 20 panels, the best known faces and the most innovative ones in the capital, passing from fashion to cinema, from major events to hospitality, to great architectural and technological innovation.



The initiative was created to support Rome’s candidacy for Expo 2030, offering passengers in transit a suggestive vision of a city that has always been the protagonist of historic moments and important innovations. The exhibition opens on the occasion of the inspection visit of the Bie, Bureau International des Expositions and was created by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on the initiative of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, together with the Expo 2030 Rome Promoting Committee , curated by the ANSA Agency and set up thanks to the availability of ENAC. The exhibition will be hosted in the “Piazza” of Terminal 1, where the Salvator Mundi, the last work created by Bernini in 1679, is exhibited.



There are 38 shots selected by the largest Italian news agency to offer great suggestions on the beauty, history and look to the future of an Eternal City that has made inclusion and innovation its milestones. The exhibition divides the story into three chapters: Expressiveness, Inclusion, Modern and ancient. The first – Expressivity – is the visual narration that takes its cue from the world of cinema: from shots of the sweet life and the stars of the 1950s, to major sporting events.



The second chapter – dedicated to Inclusion – highlights some of the different aspects of Rome’s great capacity for hospitality and integration: from hospitality to the millions of pilgrims for religious events to places of prayer of the different religions, up to the scenes of daily life of young and old in the streets of Rome.



The third chapter, Modern and Ancient, combines the meetings of yesterday and today between the great Heads of State that took place in the territory of the Capital with images of Rome as an open-air museum: from the Imperial Forums to the Colosseum to the Cloud.



(ANSA).

