Home Business Manufacturer’s back? NVIDIA Confirms RTX 4090 Burned Power Cords Concentrate From The Same Supplier – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future
Business

Manufacturer’s back? NVIDIA Confirms RTX 4090 Burned Power Cords Concentrate From The Same Supplier – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future

by admin
Manufacturer’s back? NVIDIA Confirms RTX 4090 Burned Power Cords Concentrate From The Same Supplier – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future

Manufacturer’s back? NVIDIA Confirms RTX 4090 Burnout Power Cord Concentrate From Same Vendor

2022-11-14 18:33:57 Source: Fast Technology Author: Naihe Editor: Naihe Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Recently, dozens of “spontaneous combustion” incidents of NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics cards have attracted the attention of all consumers.

According to today’s latest report from Igor’sLAB,NVIDIA’s official investigation has confirmed that there are two suppliers of 12VHPWR power cables for the RTX 4090, and the problem power cables are concentrated in one of them.

According to Gabriele Gorla, director of engineering at NVIDIA, the 600W power cable that comes with the RTX 4090 comes from two companies, Astron Kenshang Technology and NTK, in Taiwan.

Among them, NTK’s power cord uses a spring contact and has a better locking system, while Astron’s power cord uses a design of two spring contacts;At the same time, Astron’s power cable has lower durability and higher resistance than NTK.

Manufacturer's back? NVIDIA Confirms RTX 4090 Burnout Power Cord Concentrate From Same Vendor

Left: Astron; Right: NTK

So NVIDIA is running tests to measure how connection cycles affect resistance and to make sure the Astron’s power line resistance doesn’t exceed 2 ohms.

According to Igor’sLAB,NVIDIA will no longer use Astron’s power cables for the time being.

Manufacturer's back? NVIDIA Confirms RTX 4090 Burnout Power Cord Concentrate From Same Vendor

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Nai He

  • Support reward

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

article value rating

Current Article Scoring points, totalpeople rate

See also  Beijing Capital favored the infrastructure industry last week to increase its position in 31 shares for seven consecutive weeks_stock channel_securities star
-->

You may also like

ESG: Banco BPM issues 500 million senior green...

Xingsheng Creation (00896) Announces Interim Results Shareholders’ Attributable...

Skipass, increases up to 12%. Cableway operators: to...

Fu Jiaqi, Statistician of the Department of Trade...

Amazon ready to announce maxi layoffs: 10,000 employees...

Strong supply and weak demand for nickel and...

The export of rubber products is expected to...

Lange Futures Spot Afternoon News: Futures fluctuated and...

Huarong Xiangjiang Bank changed its name to “Hunan...

In the short term, stainless steel fluctuates and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy