Manufacturer’s back? NVIDIA Confirms RTX 4090 Burnout Power Cord Concentrate From Same Vendor

Recently, dozens of “spontaneous combustion” incidents of NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics cards have attracted the attention of all consumers.

According to today’s latest report from Igor’sLAB,NVIDIA’s official investigation has confirmed that there are two suppliers of 12VHPWR power cables for the RTX 4090, and the problem power cables are concentrated in one of them.

According to Gabriele Gorla, director of engineering at NVIDIA, the 600W power cable that comes with the RTX 4090 comes from two companies, Astron Kenshang Technology and NTK, in Taiwan.

Among them, NTK’s power cord uses a spring contact and has a better locking system, while Astron’s power cord uses a design of two spring contacts;At the same time, Astron’s power cable has lower durability and higher resistance than NTK.

Left: Astron; Right: NTK

So NVIDIA is running tests to measure how connection cycles affect resistance and to make sure the Astron’s power line resistance doesn’t exceed 2 ohms.

According to Igor’sLAB,NVIDIA will no longer use Astron’s power cables for the time being.