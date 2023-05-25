On 28.05. It’s Women’s Health Day: braVe care launches period cream

May 28th is all about women’s health and nothing stands
for intact women’s health as a regular and painless one
Period of time.
Period products such as tampons, pads and pain relievers
essential for women, have the potential to improve women’s health
endanger. That’s why braVe care calls for more natural period products.
Natural substances for a natural period – the period cream from braVe care
For Women’s Health Day, braVe care is launching a period cream
Based on natural ingredients, specially developed for women. She takes care of
more well-being during the period and does not burden the body
unnecessarily with toxins. It can be on the lower abdomen, back or breasts
be applied.
Hardly any safety standards for period products
Whether it’s tampons, pads, period underwear or
menstrual cups: all these products fall under similar
Safety regulations like a piece of furniture and are EU-wide about the
general product safety regulated. The problem with that is that
Menstrual items come into contact with mucous membranes, the possible
toxins can be absorbed. In comparison, toothpaste is considered
Medical device much more tightly regulated, although it’s known to be too
applied to the mucous membranes in the mouth.
The trend is towards natural periods, because there are fewer and fewer young people
Girls and women (-20%) take birth control pills. The market for
Pollutant-free period products are getting bigger: tampons and pads
made of organic cotton and plastic-free packaging ensure more safety
during menstruation.
About the period cream Period Rescue
The natural care product is designed to give women a stress-free period and costs EUR 39/50ml. The
woman applies the sparkling, fragrant emulsion to the parts of the body that
are affected. A pleasant warmth occurs after a few minutes
and relaxes the deep muscles. The active ingredient complex of Period
Rescue consists of highly dosed magnesium oil and more concentrated
Plant power in the form of essential oils. She became a patent
Registered. The active ingredients of the period cream at a glance.
braVe care is a registered trademark of fibi UG and specializes in female wellbeing. With our products for women, we give herbal medicine a modern twist
painting and develop a contemporary application.
