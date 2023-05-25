On 28.05. It’s Women’s Health Day: braVe care launches period cream

May 28th is all about women’s health and nothing stands

for intact women’s health as a regular and painless one

Period of time.

Period products such as tampons, pads and pain relievers

essential for women, have the potential to improve women’s health

endanger. That’s why braVe care calls for more natural period products.

Natural substances for a natural period – the period cream from braVe care

For Women’s Health Day, braVe care is launching a period cream

Based on natural ingredients, specially developed for women. She takes care of

more well-being during the period and does not burden the body

unnecessarily with toxins. It can be on the lower abdomen, back or breasts

be applied.

Hardly any safety standards for period products

Whether it’s tampons, pads, period underwear or

menstrual cups: all these products fall under similar

Safety regulations like a piece of furniture and are EU-wide about the

general product safety regulated. The problem with that is that

Menstrual items come into contact with mucous membranes, the possible

toxins can be absorbed. In comparison, toothpaste is considered

Medical device much more tightly regulated, although it’s known to be too

applied to the mucous membranes in the mouth.

The trend is towards natural periods, because there are fewer and fewer young people

Girls and women (-20%) take birth control pills. The market for

Pollutant-free period products are getting bigger: tampons and pads

made of organic cotton and plastic-free packaging ensure more safety

during menstruation.

About the period cream Period Rescue

The natural care product is designed to give women a stress-free period and costs EUR 39/50ml. The

woman applies the sparkling, fragrant emulsion to the parts of the body that

are affected. A pleasant warmth occurs after a few minutes

and relaxes the deep muscles. The active ingredient complex of Period

Rescue consists of highly dosed magnesium oil and more concentrated

Plant power in the form of essential oils. She became a patent

Registered. The active ingredients of the period cream at a glance.

Those:

tkcm=aaus

braVe care is a registered trademark of fibi UG and specializes in female wellbeing. With our products for women, we give herbal medicine a modern twist

painting and develop a contemporary application.

Contact

fibi UG (limited liability)

Beatriz Fitzner

Wolfratshauser str. 19b

82049 Pullach i. Isartal

01792180256