Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.
SPECIAL OFFER
FLASH OFFER
ANNUAL
49,99€
19€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
4,99€
€1 PER MONTH
For 3 months
CHOOSE NOW
SPECIAL OFFER
FLASH OFFER
ANNUAL
49,99€
11,99€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
4,99€
€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months
CHOOSE NOW
– or –
Subscribe by paying with Google
SPECIAL OFFER
Read the article and the entire website ilmattino.it
1 Year for €9.99
89,99€
or
€1 per month for 3 months
Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on site and app
- The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
- All thematic newsletters
- Insights and live updates
- Exclusive direct
It’s a 24-year-old Ukrainian boy the victim of the railway investment which took place today around 13 in the Caserta area. The boy was probably busy spraying graffiti writers along a wall adjacent to the tracks; not far from the discovery of the body, on the wall of a pylon there was the heart drawing, and it is probable that the 24-year-old did it himself.
What is also conceivable is that the young man wore headphones and was turned away when he was run over by a regional train on the Naples-Rome line via Cassino. The body of the 24-year-old was torn apart on impact and it took the Railway Police several hours to identify him; he succeeded only thanks to the mobile phone, through which relatives were contacted who then identified him.
However, Polfer has not yet returned to the convoy that hit the boy, whose driver may not have noticed anything.
Read the full article
on Il Mattino