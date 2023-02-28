Home Health on the wall he had drawn a heart
on the wall he had drawn a heart

on the wall he had drawn a heart

A 24-year-old Ukrainian boy is the victim of the railway investment that took place today around 13 in the Caserta area. The boy was probably busy doing…

It’s a 24-year-old Ukrainian boy the victim of the railway investment which took place today around 13 in the Caserta area. The boy was probably busy spraying graffiti writers along a wall adjacent to the tracks; not far from the discovery of the body, on the wall of a pylon there was the heart drawing, and it is probable that the 24-year-old did it himself.

What is also conceivable is that the young man wore headphones and was turned away when he was run over by a regional train on the Naples-Rome line via Cassino. The body of the 24-year-old was torn apart on impact and it took the Railway Police several hours to identify him; he succeeded only thanks to the mobile phone, through which relatives were contacted who then identified him.

However, Polfer has not yet returned to the convoy that hit the boy, whose driver may not have noticed anything.

