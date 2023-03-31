Onconclinical Group

SÃO Paulo, 31. March 2023 (ots/PRNewswire)

sales increased by 51.3%, of which 29.5% was organic, reflecting a larger treatment volume;

The company’s net profit in 2022 was BRL 114 million;

EBITDA reached BRL 673 million, up 80% from 2021.

Oncoclínicas Group (ONCO3) – the largest cancer treatment group in Latin America – has announced its results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the full year. The most notable news was the 51.3% increase in the company’s net income in 2022 to a record BRL 4.1 billion. This performance is the result of a 29.5% organic sales increase as well as the completed acquisitions and acceleration of the business with cancer centers, which continue to gain importance in the product mix.

“Our culture is based on quality care and operational efficiency, which is reflected in our experienced team and high level of performance. The figures are a reflection of our efficient management. Above all, we have expanded the company organically and through strategic partnerships, as well as through the use of synergies and the more efficient integration of our acquisitions. This, together with the expansion of our integrated care model, has led to the results we achieved in 2022,” explains Bruno Ferrari, Founder and CEO of Oncoclínicas.

Gross margin as a percentage of net sales increased from 32.2% in 2021 to 35.5% in 2022, resulting in a 67.1% increase in gross profit, which totaled BRL 1.5 billion. The annual net profit was BRL 114 million after registering a loss of BRL 22 million in 2021.

For the full year 2022, EBITDA reached BRL 673 million, up 80.3% from the previous period. This growth continues to reflect the progress made in the integration of the activities acquired from Oncoclínicas, all aimed at increasing efficiency and synergies. In 2022, the company recorded a total of 500,800 procedures, an increase of 30.9%.

4th quarter 2022: Annual accounts with good results

The balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2022 shows net sales of BRL 1.2 billion, up 58.4% year-on-year. During the same period, Oncoclínicas reported the highest unadjusted EBITDA margin in the Group’s history (19.6%) with an EBITDA of BRL 239 million. This corresponds to an increase of 114.7% compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year.

In 2022, in order to increase its profitability, the company started to implement the project of unifying the effective income tax rate, eliminating tax inefficiencies.

The number of interventions increased by 41.8% in Q4 2002 compared to Q4 2021 to a total of 144,500, reflecting both the acceleration of organic growth and the integration of the acquisitions made.

About Oncoclinicas Group

Oncoclínicas – the largest cancer treatment group in Latin America – has a specialized, innovative model that focuses on the total oncology treatment, combining operational efficiency, patient-centric service and high specialization through a medical team of 2,600 oncology specialists. The company aims to democratize cancer treatment and offers a comprehensive system consisting of integrated outpatient clinics and highly complex cancer centers. Currently, the Group has 133 facilities in 35 Brazilian cities, providing access to cancer care in all the regions where it operates and meeting world-class quality standards.

Oncoclínicas uses technology, precision medicine and genomics to achieve effective results in cancer treatment and has performed more than 500,000 treatments in the past year (2022). In Latin America, the company is an exclusive partner of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, affiliated with Harvard Medical School. The Group also owns Boston Lighthouse Innovation, a Cambridge (USA)-based bioinformatics company, and shares in Medsir, a Spanish company that develops and manages clinical trials for independent cancer research. In addition, the company develops projects in cooperation with the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel, one of the most renowned scientific and research institutions in the world.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncoclinicas-group-beendet-2022-mit-rekord-nettoumsatz-von-4-1-mrd-brl-301787296.html

Original content from: Grupo Onconclinicas, transmitted by news aktuell