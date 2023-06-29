Oncological oblivion, unified text approved in commission – Health

11
(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 28 – The XII Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber of Deputies has approved the unified text of the bill on cancer oblivion. This was announced by the president of the Commission Ugo Cappellacci. “It is a message of hope to all people who experience the fight against cancer on their own skin and at the same time a message of freedom, because healing is followed by a social rebirth,” said Cappellacci. (HANDLE).
