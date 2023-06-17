Oncological study of Bari on lung cancer awarded in Paris – Health

news-txt”>

A study on the prediction of disease recurrence in patients with lung cancer, conducted by researchers at the biostatistics and bioinformatics laboratory of the John Paul II Cancer Institute in Bari, was awarded at the Ifods in Paris, the international and French oncology days , which began on Wednesday 14 June and will end today. The study by the Apulian institute analyzes the possibilities that lung cancer can recur in the same patient and how often.

“We are honored to represent our Institute in an international review – says the director general Alessandro Delle Donne – and we are very happy to have received an important award, thanks to a working group of our researchers and above all to the deputy scientific director Raffaella Massafra, who coordinated the award-winning study”.

“The biostatistics and bioinformatics laboratory – explains Massafra – has a strategic role in research activities since it develops clinical decision support systems using artificial intelligence techniques and is transversal and of service to all the institute’s research groups”.