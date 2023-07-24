one dead and two seriously injured

It happened on Sunday at 2 pm in via Dorighello in Padua, a man died after being stabbed, two others are seriously injured. All are of Albanian origin. The victim was 24 years old and was hit by a blow to the chest, the injured are 26 and 28 years old respectively. Police and firefighters attended the scene. In via Dorighello, the commander of the operational department Gaetano La Rocca and the prosecutor on duty Roberto Piccione. The Bees (first intervention rates) also intervened on the spot, which come into action in high-risk situations. What appears certain is that the violent attack broke out at the end of a dispute between compatriots.

The investigations

The carabinieri are at work to shed light on the episode: among the hypotheses that the soldiers of the provincial command of the Arma put forward, there is that of a settlement of accounts between compatriots. But it is not clear whether the reasons for the violent attack are drugs, other illicit trafficking or of any other nature. It is probable that the attack began in one of the apartments in the building in the populous Forcellini district and then continued up the stairs and into the entrance hall, where the victim’s body was later found. Fundamental will be the testimonies of the wounded who in the next few hours, also considering their health conditions, will be interrogated to give a name and a face to the attackers. The presence of a runaway car with two people on board has also been denied.