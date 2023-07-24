Optimizing Fertility Support Policies for High-Quality Population Development: Focus on Three-Child Birth Policy and Measures

Title: Optimizing Fertility Support Policies to Promote High-Quality Population Development

Date: July 24, 2023

Source: Liaoning Daily

On July 22, the Provincial Health Commission announced that our province is continuously optimizing fertility support policies to promote high-quality population development, with a particular focus on the three-child fertility policy and supporting measures.

To ensure balanced population development in the long term, the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government have established a leading group dedicated to optimizing childbirth policies. This group has formulated and issued a series of policy documents aimed at extending marriage leave, maternity leave, and nursing leave. They have also introduced parental leave and hospital care leave for parents with only one child. Additionally, differentiated preferential policies for leasing and purchasing houses and the establishment of inclusive childcare service systems have been implemented. The province has also introduced policies for fee reductions and exemptions.

Furthermore, there has been continuous improvement in the level of prenatal and postnatal care services. The government has organized maternal and child health care institutions at the city and county levels, focusing on strengthening institutional capacity building and promoting the construction of specialized health care specialties. The “Cloud Maternity and Child” provincial telemedicine platform covers maternal and child health care institutions at the city and county levels, ensuring that training guidance and teleconsultation reach grassroots levels.

The province is also committed to providing care services for infants and young children under the age of 3. Currently, there are 2.53 childcare places for every 1,000 people in the province. Detailed implementation rules for the registration and filing of childcare institutions have been formulated, and technical guidance institutions for infant care services are being established in each city.

Moreover, efforts are underway to build a comprehensive health service system for the elderly while continuously enhancing the health protection capabilities of the entire population. The province aims to stimulate fertility motivation, improve the quality of the birth population, enhance the ability of childcare services, improve the level of health services for the elderly, and protect the health of the population as a whole.

By reducing the burden of childbirth and childcare and enhancing access to medical treatment, the province strives to promote the high-quality development of the population. These initiatives aim to enhance the well-being of the population and create a positive environment for future generations.

In conclusion, the optimization of fertility support policies in our province demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring high-quality population development. The implementation of various measures, such as extended leave periods, inclusive childcare services, and improved access to healthcare, will contribute to the overall well-being and prosperity of the province.

