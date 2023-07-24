Online counseling for girls and young women

Drug fund honors the FeM girls* house in Frankfurt

The FeM Mädchen*haus Frankfurt can look forward to 4,000 euros.

Frankfurt am Main – In the FeM counseling center, girls and young women between the ages of 12 and 25 receive support and help in crisis situations. In addition to personal advice, secure, anonymous online advice has been offered since 2015. The particularly low-threshold offer was expanded in 2019 to include individual chat advice via the Messenger app “Signal”. For these digital advisory services, the FeM Mädchen*haus Frankfurt has now been honored with the 2023 sponsorship award from the Hesse/Rhineland-Palatinate/Saarland drug company fund on the topic of “women’s health“. The funding of 4,000 euros was handed over in Frankfurt today.

Online counseling was used intensively right from the start. Especially during the corona pandemic, it was an important tool for helping destabilized and endangered girls and women. The expansion of digital advice via the Messenger app “Signal” is intended to reach girls and women in particular who would not seek advice and support in any other way. If necessary, those seeking help are given personal advice from the girls’ shelter.

Since 1999, the drug company fund has been providing start-up financing and help for self-help with its sponsorship award. The fund is backed by medium-sized, mostly family-run companies in the pharmaceutical industry from Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, which are committed to health and the prevention of diseases in addition to drug research. This year, the jury of the fund of drug companies was supplemented by two curators from the German Foundation for Women’s Health, who supported the selection of the award winners.

The Drug Fund was established in 1992. 13 companies from Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland currently belong to it: B. Braun, Kreussler Pharma, CLS Behring, Dr. Köhler Chemie, Engelhard Arzneimittel, Finzelberg, Fresenius-Kabi, Insight Health, IQVIA, LEO Pharma, Norgine, Pascoe and Ursapharm Arzneimittel. The central motive of the entrepreneurs is to face societal challenges and to provide neighborly help in the regional environment of their companies.

The drug fund was founded in 1992 by medium-sized companies from Hessen. In 2010, other companies from Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland joined – all of them are member companies of the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI) and the State Association of Hesse/Rhineland-Palatinate/Saarland. The central drive of the entrepreneurs is the overall social responsibility and active neighborhood help in the environment of their companies. The drug fund finances its work through contributions from its member companies. The decision-making bodies of the association are a five-member board and the general assembly. The partnership network includes representatives of state volunteer and health promotion, churches, educational institutions, foundations and self-help contact points.

company contact

Fund of drug companies Hesse / Rhineland-Palatinate / Saarland eV

Sula Lockl

Mainzer Landstrasse 55

60329 Frankfurt am Main

+49 (0)69 / 2556-1534

Press contact

Bonitomedia GmbH

Florian Ziem

Karlstrasse 34

64283 Darmstadt

+49 (0)6151 / 15950-0

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

