Operated to remove the appendix, but after the operation it is still there: patient reports the medical team

A 45-year-old patient reports the doctors who had to subject her to surgery to remove her appendix following appendicitis. The team of doctors, in fact, would not have carried out the operation, instead removing only adipose tissue and clots. The inflammation returned shortly after the operation.

A 45-year-old woman reported to the Forlì Prosecutor’s Office the doctors who were supposed to operate on her to remove her appendix at the Bufalini hospital in Cesena. According to what the woman said, after being hospitalized to undergo a surgical operation, the 45-year-old was first the victim of a medical error in the operating room and then, in the following days, she was discharged without anyone remedying the mistake. In the days immediately following the operation, the woman he continued to complain of excruciating pain and additional health problems that removal of the appendix was supposed to resolve.

The patient, in fact, would have had to be operated on to resolve appendicitis with the removal of the organ but the latter was never removed.

Prosecutor Laura Brunelli is dealing with the case. The patient, assisted by the lawyer Chiara Rinaldi of the Bologna Bar, presented all the technical advice of the medical examiner Donatella Fedeli and the surgeon Saverio Pianalto who examined her medical situation.

After the first hospitalization for appendicitis with subsequent operation, the 45-year-old continued to have pain. Tests and hospitalizations followed until the end of March, when the woman decided to go to the Forlì hospital where in mid-April the doctors decided to subject her to a new operation to permanently remove the appendix. The first time, in fact, only the adipose tissue and clots were removed in the operating room. The complaint highlights the error in the routine surgery and the subsequent inaction, when the inflammation returned, causing further pain to the 45-year-old.

The second intervention, necessary to save the patient’s lifewas more invasive and caused further suffering to the patient, with problems that the woman still complains about today.