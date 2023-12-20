Home » Criticism from smart people can be used to improve quality
San Diego, December 20, 2023 – Even the best service providers are confronted with criticism from some quarters. Criticism must always be classified in advance. Every company should be grateful for objective criticism from customers or employees and use this criticism to their advantage. Of course, mostly incompetent people often and constantly like to criticize. In the end, such criticism usually reflects nothing meaningful, but only the stupidity of the critic. The problem with stupid people is that they are often too stupid to even realize that they are stupid. An interesting question is, can criticism help increase sales and make customers happier? Criticism should also increase employee satisfaction and franchisee satisfaction.

Criticism must be a positive experience

The very word criticism is associated as a term for misconduct. Criticism was expressed by parents and teachers as early as childhood. Criticism served as an education at a young age. In the following professional development, constructive criticism also primarily serves to develop further. It is not easy for managers to deal with criticism, but one must not forget that only criticism characterized by the stupidity of the critic is bad. Competent, objective criticism can help to continually improve a company. Sometimes buyers are simply dissatisfied with a product or service and take it out on the person who sold the product or service.

Never take it personally

Don’t take criticism personally. It is important to remember that it is not always about the seller themselves. Salespeople try to distance themselves from criticism and see it for what criticism ultimately is – constructive feedback about the company that salespeople work for or are a franchise partner of.

Criticism is only counted after its analysis

When faced with criticism, it becomes important to listen and analyze what exactly is being criticized. There may be some truth in the criticism and you can learn from it and set positive anchors. You don’t have to agree with everything that is said. Just take the time to listen and consider the feedback. Always take into account that the stupidity of the critic cannot be helpful.

Responses to criticism must be polite

It seems necessary to react quite strongly when confronted with criticism. This is by no means the best way to handle the situation. It is important to respond politely and calmly, even if it is clear that the critic’s criticism is one of stupidity.

Legitimate criticism is an opportunity for improvement

My recommendation is to use criticism as an opportunity to improve the company and the product or service. If the criticism is true, then use it as an opportunity to make changes, improve the products and services and thus the company itself. Negative feedback is helpful if you use it correctly. In July 2023, TTPCG® commissioned me to carry out a study and create a dossier to establish an internal department that will meticulously analyze any criticism and address legitimate criticism from users of the TTPCG DATING SERVICES ® services, employees of the group and franchisees Recommendations are changing so that the services of the world‘s leading service provider TTPCG ® become even better than they have been for decades. The department has now accepted its tasks and has been able to create further advantages for users of TTPCG® services through improvements.

You have translated a scientific article by management consultant and lecturer Dr. Tim Tracy, San Diego read. This academic article first appeared in English in Business Publications And More. Translation by Mark H. Lathrop.

