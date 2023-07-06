Opposition Member with Health Issues Returned to Prison: Outrageous Decision Raises Concerns

Opposition Member with Delicate Health Situation Returned to Prison, Sparks Outrage

Opposition member Javier Delgado Torna, who suffers from a delicate health condition, was sent back to Guamajal prison in Villa Clara on Wednesday, just one year after being released on extra-penal license. This decision by the authorities has caused widespread concern and outrage.

Speaking to Martí Noticias from Santa Clara, independent journalist Guillermo del Sol expressed his shock and disapproval of the authorities’ actions. Del Sol highlighted that Delgado Torna has a severe heart disease, with multiple clogged heart valves and an enlarged heart. Despite his critical health condition and lack of improvement, Del Sol criticized the authorities for their insensitivity in returning him to a prison.

Del Sol emphasized that Delgado Torna is clinically incapacitated and that it took significant effort, protests, and legal debates for him to be granted the extra-penal leave. The opponent stressed that this extra-criminal license is not a favor but a basic right for a human being in such a critical health state.

According to Del Sol, it seems that the doctor responsible for assessing Delgado Torna’s health conditions did not send the results of the evaluation to the Court. Del Sol called this situation embarrassing and pointed out that the political prisoner had diligently undergone medical check-ups last month when his extra-penal leave expired. However, the health authorities failed to send the necessary reports to the court.

Del Sol shared further details about his conversation with Major Ernesto from State Security, stating that the delay in delivering the documents to the Court was the justification provided. Consequently, Delgado Torna is expected to spend eleven days in prison while the situation is resolved. Del Sol concluded by condemning the authorities’ actions as a base act of cowardice against Javier Delgado Torna.

Javier Delgado Torna, a 54-year-old member and promoter of the Cuba Decide platform, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for alleged “public disorder” following his participation in a demonstration in Caibarién, Villa Clara, on July 11, 2021.

This situation has sparked outrage among human rights activists and opposition groups, who are demanding the immediate release of Delgado Torna due to his critical health condition. Critics argue that his return to prison reflects the government’s disregard for the well-being of political prisoners and highlights ongoing human rights concerns in Cuba.

(Note: This article was reported by Ivette Pacheco for Martí Noticias)

