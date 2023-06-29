Optimizing tax benefits for pharmacy employees

In addition to salary, benefits also play a decisive role in employee retention

Pharmacy owners are faced with the challenge of recruiting qualified pharmacy employees and retaining them in the company over the long term. In addition to the salary, additional services, known as benefits, also play a decisive role. However, many employees are only paid a small net amount due to the tax burden.

In order to counteract this problem and to allow employees to benefit more from the benefits granted, there are various tax optimization options. Pharmacy owners should be aware that they can not only offer their employees financial advantages by cleverly designing the benefits, but can also increase employee satisfaction and loyalty.

One way to optimize taxes is to offer benefits that are tax-free or taxed at a flat rate. These include, for example, benefits in kind such as meal vouchers, fuel vouchers or job tickets. Such benefits are tax-free up to a certain exemption limit and are received by the employee gross for net. This increases the employee’s net income, since no taxes or social security contributions are incurred on the benefits in kind.

Another approach to the tax optimization of benefits is the conversion of monetary benefits into tax-optimized additional services. Instead of a salary increase, for example, capital-forming benefits, company pension schemes or employee participation schemes can be offered. As a rule, these benefits are exempt from tax and social insurance or are subject to flat-rate taxation. This also increases the employee’s net income.

However, it is important that pharmacy owners observe the legal requirements and tax regulations when designing and implementing tax-optimized benefits. It is advisable to coordinate with a tax advisor or payroll specialist in order to avoid possible risks and correctly realize the benefits.

The tax optimization of benefits offers advantages for both pharmacy owners and employees. Pharmacy owners can increase their attractiveness as an employer and bind pharmacy employees to the company in the long term. Employees benefit from an increased net payout and an improved financial situation.

It should be noted that the tax optimization of benefits is not a panacea and should be adjusted individually. Employee needs may vary, and not all benefits are equally attractive to every employee. Targeted communication and coordination with the pharmacy employees is therefore crucial in order to offer the right benefits and increase individual satisfaction.

Overall, the tax optimization of benefits offers an opportunity to give employees more of the additional benefits granted and thus increase the attractiveness of the company as an employer. With careful planning and implementation, both pharmacy owners and employees can benefit from this win-win situation.

by Oliver Ponleroy, specialist journalist

ApoRisk® GmbH is an insurance broker and has been a specialist in the risks of pharmacists for many years. The brokerage company is experienced in the pharmacy industry and independent. The direct concept via the Internet portals aporisk.de and pharmarisk.de saves our customers a lot of money. This saving benefits the high value and fair price of the policies.

company contact

ApoRisk GmbH

Robert Günder

Schirmerstr.

76133 Karlsruhe

0721-16 10 66-0

0721-16 10 66-20

Press contact

ApoRisk GmbH

Robert Günder

Schirmerstr.

76133 Karlsruhe

0721-16 10 66-10

0721-16 10 66-20

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

