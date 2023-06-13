Oral health: what harm does smoking cause?

Cigarette smoke and tobacco are often described as the “silent killer”, an invisible enemy that affects people’s health, sometimes seriously compromising it. In fact, although smoking is a sneaky enemy, its effects on oral health are far from silent. Cigarettes produce a series of damages to teeth, gums, tongue and mucous membranes, which unfortunately can turn into very serious diseases.

Oral health and cigarette smoking: the dentist’s opinion

To understand how effectively oral health is related to smoking, we turned to the doctors Gianluca Santoni e Andrea Ormellese of the Brianza Medical Center Of Cornate d’Adda who have no doubts about it. «In fact, the correlation is very close – they explain – According to recent studies, cigarette smoking causes about 7-9 million deaths a year, or 15% of all global deaths. And it is precisely the mouth, where the consequences are more evident also because it is here that the greatest quantity of nicotine and tar is deposited: teeth, gums, tongue and mucous membranes».

Smoking and mouth cancer

«Cigarette smoking is one of the main risk factors for the development of cancer of the mouth and pharynx – continue the two specialists – In fact, most cases of these types of cancer are related to the use of tobacco in all its forms. Although oral cancer is less common than other types of cancer, it has a low survival rate and the disease can progress rapidly. Since long-term tobacco use can significantly increase the risk of developing cancer inside the mouth, prevention of this serious disease begins with smoking cessation.

The consequences on the teeth: the teeth can turn yellow

«Teeth – the dentists resume – can turn yellow and stain due to the nicotine present in cigarettes, creating an aesthetic defect in the patient. The aesthetic care of the teeth is an increasingly important topic for people, but to have white and healthy teeth it is necessary to stop smoking, otherwise the whitening processes will only be useful for a few weeks, leaving the patient unsatisfied».

Gingivitis, periodontitis, peri-implantitis

“Despite the lack of reliable links between cigarette smoking and the development of tooth decay, smoking is still associated with serious oral diseases such as gingivitis and periodontitis. Statistically, at least 50% of periodontitis in the population is associated with smokers. Furthermore, smokers are often also drinkers of alcohol, which exponentially increases the risk of severe gingivitis and periodontitis. In turn, periodontitis is associated with serious diseases such as cardiovascular problems, diabetes and senile dementia, and can lead to the loss of one or more teeth. For patients treated with a dental implant, there is always the risk of peri-implantitis, a disease that inflames the area around the implant, and which can lead to its rupture.

The correlation between cigarettes and gingivitis

But why can smoking be a cause of gingivitis? «Smoking can increase the chances of developing this disease, since the nicotine present in cigarettes has negative effects on the balance of the oral cavity. Nicotine and cotinine, present in tobacco leaves, can reduce the production of gingival fibroblasts, the cells that make up the main structure of the gums. This can make the gums less anchored to the alveolar bone, which is the bone that makes up the maxilla and mandible, and therefore less resistant. Additionally, nicotine can increase the production of osteoclasts, the cells that are responsible for bone regeneration. If osteoclasts are present in excess, they can absorb bone faster than it can be regenerated, causing a reduction in the amount of bone supporting the teeth. As a result, the teeth become less stable and the risk of tooth loss increases. We also add that cigarette smoke can weaken the immune system, making the body less effective at fighting infections, including those of the gums. For this reason smokers have a greater predisposition to the formation of bacterial plaque and the consequent inflammation of the gums. Finally, smokers tend to have less thorough oral hygiene than non-smokers, which can further increase the risk of developing gingivitis.

Periodontitis

The consequence of untreated gingivitis is periodontitis, a serious evolution of the first pathology. «It has been estimated that more than 50% of periodontitis are caused solely by the fact of being smokers – confirm doctors Santoni and Ormellese – If we add other vices and incorrect behaviors to this, such as drinking too much alcohol, not brushing your teeth constantly, or be affected by other concomitant dental pathologies, this often means that the form of periodontitis to which the smoking patient is subject is particularly serious and more complicated to treat».

Cigarettes and cavities

There is no scientific confirmation of a direct correlation between those who smoke cigarettes and the presence of caries in the mouth. «However, smokers have a greater chance of contracting tooth decay – explain doctors Santoni and Ormellese – this happens for a series of reasons and related causes. The physical deterioration of the teeth, caused by cigarettes, in fact, leads the tooth to be less stable and more easily attacked by external agents. Consequently, the bacteria that cause caries are more easily deposited on the teeth themselves and begin the process of cariogenesis». Scientific studies have instead confirmed that cigarette smoke increases the production of oral bio-film: «Consequently, the production of the patina increases which, if not regularly removed, favors the development of plaque. Plaque itself generates an environment in which the bacteria that produce caries can proliferate freely: thus, unfortunately, by acting together with small food and sugar residues, ruinous processes are triggered for the enamel that covers the teeth». After having pierced the crown, caries seeks its main nourishment inside the tooth: “The bacteria begin to feed on the dental pulp, the innermost and most living part of the tooth, on which its vitality depends”.

Tooth decay and e-cigarette

Even more harmful than the traditional cigarette is the electronic one. In fact, liquid products for taking tobacco without having to smoke it have high percentages of sugars and sugary products, necessary to make the experience more pleasant. «Sugary substances cause the development of caries much more easily, especially if the smoker does not brush his teeth consistently and correctly every day. Those who decide to smoke the electronic cigarette thinking of reducing damage to the teeth must also know these contraindications ».

