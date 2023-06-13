Home » Power gushing after iPhone update?It is rumored that Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.5.1 fix-Free Electronic News 3C Technology
Foreign media revealed that Apple is about to release iOS 16.5.1 fixes. (Picture / Flipping the Internet)

Apple launched the iOS 16.5 update last month, and there are still some minor problems. Foreign media BGR reported that because iOS 16.6 is still some time away from the official launch, Apple should choose to release iOS 16.5.1 first to fix it. The internal version is called 20F74 , is currently uncertain about the specific time, and may be available to Apple users as soon as this week or next week.

Foreign media also said,iOS 16.5.1 is mostly fixes and no new features are expected to be added, whileSince the launch of iOS 16.5, Apple users have reported problems encountered, including power consumption,WiFi will automatically disconnect, weatherApp is still not accurate,HomeKit pops up with constant notifications,CarPlay affects fast forward and volume buttons, and the Spotlight search function appears to stop, etc. However, it is not clear which problems Apple will fix in iOS 16.5.1.

In addition, according to Apple’s recent report, there are now more than80% activeiPhone upgraded toiOS 16 series system, only less than20% are still running the old system, the latest versioniOS 17 expectedLaunched in September.

