Summer harvest nears completion in Xi’an, more than half of autumn grain planting progress – Xinhua English.news.cn

On June 12, the reporter learned from the Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs that as of 16:00 on June 12, the city had harvested 2.1224 million mu of wheat, accounting for 99.3%. 44,500 mu were harvested that day, and the summer harvest in Xi’an was nearly completed.

Among them, Lantian County has harvested 99.2%, Xixian New District has harvested 92.9%, and the rest of the districts and counties have harvested. 964,227 mu of autumn grain has been sown in the city, accounting for 53.21%, and 371,098 mu was sown that day. The districts and counties with faster sowing progress are: Zhouzhi County accounting for 85.03%, Baqiao District accounting for 79.82%, International Port Area accounting for 78%, Lintong District accounting for 65.44%, and Lantian County accounting for 58.75%. (Reporter Luo Yan)