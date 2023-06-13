Home » Summer harvest nears completion in Xi’an, more than half of autumn grain planting progress – Xinhua English.news.cn
News

Summer harvest nears completion in Xi’an, more than half of autumn grain planting progress – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Summer harvest nears completion in Xi’an, more than half of autumn grain planting progress – Xinhua English.news.cn












</p> <p>Summer harvest nears completion in Xi’an, more than half of autumn grain planting progress – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="1096060" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn
news.cn/zt202211mon/nxl2/reset.css”/> news.cn/zt202211mon/nxl2/swiper.min.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail-sanwu.css”/>


On June 12, the reporter learned from the Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs that as of 16:00 on June 12, the city had harvested 2.1224 million mu of wheat, accounting for 99.3%. 44,500 mu were harvested that day, and the summer harvest in Xi’an was nearly completed.

Among them, Lantian County has harvested 99.2%, Xixian New District has harvested 92.9%, and the rest of the districts and counties have harvested. 964,227 mu of autumn grain has been sown in the city, accounting for 53.21%, and 371,098 mu was sown that day. The districts and counties with faster sowing progress are: Zhouzhi County accounting for 85.03%, Baqiao District accounting for 79.82%, International Port Area accounting for 78%, Lintong District accounting for 65.44%, and Lantian County accounting for 58.75%. (Reporter Luo Yan)

[error correction]


[Responsible editor: Zhang Sisi]



33

010070270010000000000000011112151129689578

See also  Peru approves motion to declare Gustavo Petro persona non grata

You may also like

How Bitcoin Can Help Secure Proof-of-Stake Blockchain Protocols...

The Lions settle for a goalless draw against...

Rescued girls confirmed that Wilson was with them

the reactions of passersby to the disappearance of...

Another bittersweet feast! – OujdaCity

Captured for manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms

Farewell to Berlusconi, protagonist of Italian history.

Gimhae Startup Forum launched… Revitalization of innovative start-up...

Peasant leader who was kidnapped in Córdoba assassinated

Make every effort to do a good job...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy