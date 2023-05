ansa

Orange weather alert in Emilia Romagna, where the perturbation affecting our country will bring widespread and persistent rainfall. In the next few hours, more intermittent rains are expected, but with showers or thunderstorms, over most of the southern regions, in particular Calabria and eastern Sicily. The yellow alert concerns, for Tuesday, Marche, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Calabria, southern Lazio, part of Basilicata, Puglia and Sicily.