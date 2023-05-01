Udinese-Napoli / Marino: “I don’t know if Napoli would have won earlier with me”

Director Pierpaolo Marino spoke about his present and his past. Here are his statements on his experience with Napoli

The director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino had his say in view of the last championship matches and above all on his past with the blue club (Udinese’s next opponent). Marino recounted in detail the many years spent in the shadow of the San Paolo stadium (today Diego Armando Maradona). There is talk of a truly incredible adventure that led the club from Serie C to second place with Walter Mazzarri. Let’s not waste any more time and go read on director’s statements who is now trying to make the black and whites of Friuli Venezia Giulia great too.

To the question: “With your presence, would Napoli have achieved the final victory earlier?”. The director’s response was not lacking and with his unfailing aplomb he commented: “I’m left with a question mark. If I had had the chance to continue with my contract which I had recently renewed and was for another five years, who knows when the Scudetto would have arrived. The first one? I’m not so presumptuous as to say first”. In addition to this statement, there was no lack of compliments to the president of the Azzurri Aurelio De Laurentiis and also to his son who grew up professionally together with the director Marino. Now we can do nothing but move on to the latest arrivals from the field.

Change the calendar — Moving on to football, we can do nothing but talk about Thursday night match. The match between Udinese and Napoli should be played at 20.45, but as of today the time is not yet certain. Everything could change and the match could be brought forward by a couple of hours. Definitely not a great decision for all Juventus fans who saw the game postponed three times in the space of four days. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss the latest from the market. A new goalkeeper for Udinese

