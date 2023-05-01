UNGRD pays attention to Nevado del Ruiz and effects of the winter wave

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) in Colombia, led by the general director (e) Luis Fernando Velasco, has consolidated the National Disaster Risk Management System (SNGRD) as a key to the development of the entity .

During his administration, preventive measures were established due to the level of orange activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, such as the coordination of 13 Unified Command Posts (PMU), the transfer of resources and capacities to the affected departments, and the adaptation of roads evacuation for communities in the area of ​​influence of the volcano.

Jointly, work has been done with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the municipal and departmental disaster risk management councils to guarantee the care and well-being of production and companion animals, given the level of orange activity in Nevado del Ruiz.

Likewise, the UNGRD attended summons to a debate on political control in the Congress of the Republic to report on the outstanding actions that it is developing in the readiness phase for a possible eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano and the tasks to mitigate the effects of the rainy season in various departments of the country.

In relation to the emergencies presented in some municipalities, it is important to highlight that the recovery of the road ring of the massif in Rosas, Cauca was achieved; In the same way, the fulfillment of commitments in the municipality of Bahía Solano, department of Chocó, was advanced to carry out bioengineering works and yellow machinery in the Valle River in order to mitigate the effects that it generated in about 100 homes and to agreed to a resettlement process for the affected communities in this area of ​​the country.

On the other hand, a program was created to provide complete kits of yellow machinery to municipal associations at the national level with a view to strengthening their local capacities to attend to and improve the roads affected by the rainy season.

Progress was also made in the resettlement strategy led by the National Government to benefit the communities affected by the rainy season through the identification of properties and technical visits in a joint effort with the National Land Agency (ANT), the Agency Rural Development (ADR) and the Agustín Codazzi Geographic Institute (IGAC).