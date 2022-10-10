Sassari, 10 October 2022 – “Take care of your bones today to prevent osteoporosis tomorrow”: this is the invitation that the Aou of Sassari addresses this year to citizens who will join the Osteoporosis Open day, scheduled for 20 October, the world day dedicated to bone pathology.

The day is promoted by the Onda Foundation, the National Observatory on Women’s and Gender Health, and takes place within the Bollini Rosa recognized hospitals for the services provided for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the most frequent female diseases.

There are two structures that adhere to the Open day: it is the complex structure of Nuclear Medicine, directed by prof. Angela Spanu, and the complex structure of Rheumatology, directed by prof. Gianluca Erre.

Osteoporosis is a metabolic bone disease characterized by decreased bone mass, increased fragility and increased risk of fracture. In Italy, osteoporosis affects over 4 million people, of which 8 out of 10 are women.

On 20 October in the Nuclear Medicine facility (in viale San Pietro) it will be possible to perform a lumbar and femoral bone densitometry free of charge.

“This is an exam that – explains Prof. Angela Spanu – represents the diagnostic reference for diagnosing osteoporosis, especially in post-menopausal women. Densitometry is also indicated in patients on prolonged treatment with osteopenizing drugs and in those suffering from pathological conditions at risk of osteoporosis “.

From 8.30 to 17.00, Dr. Patrizia Solinas and the medical radiology technician, Dr. Elena Verderosa, will be available to patients in the nuclear medical diagnostics section.

Also on 20 October it will also be possible to make a free visit to the rheumatology clinics (in viale San Pietro). From 9.00 to 19.00 the medical managers of the facility, Dr. Loredana Taras and Dr. Marco Piras, will be available to users.

“This type of visit – says prof. Gianluca Erre – aims to assess the risk of osteoporosis and the need to perform diagnostic tests and / or therapy. It is addressed exclusively to women aged 40 and over who do not have a known diagnosis of osteoporosis and are not already on therapy with drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis ”.

How to book visits

In Nuclear Medicine

It is necessary to send an email request to the address: [email protected] and indicate name, surname and telephone number. Reservations will be accepted until all 22 available places are sold out.

In Rheumatology

To book the free visit it is necessary to call the secretariat on 079/228448 on 10, 12 and 17 October from 2.30pm to 5.00pm. Reservations will be accepted until all 50 available places are sold out.