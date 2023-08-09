Jellyfish stings, how to intervene: don’t make these mistakes

Jellyfish stings can be very painful and ruin a great day at the beach. Here’s how to intervene and mistakes to avoid.

Is a nice swim in the sea interrupted by a jellyfish sting? In summer it can happen and the pain can be quite strong, not to mention the unsightly irritation that is created on the skin. Luckily there are ways to intervene promptly against jellyfish stings.

It is very simple to intervene immediately after being stung by a jellyfish. Before acting and finding a remedy for pain and discomfort, however, it is advisable to know what is right to do and what, on the other hand, must necessarily be avoided.

How to intervene to soothe the pain of jellyfish stings: advice based on the different species

Whether as an adult or as a child, Jellyfish stings can be painful and annoying. There are some species that can cause very intense reactions, often even lethal. However, it is possible to intervene, and also promptly, for immediately reduce the pain and be able to resume the beautiful swim interrupted at the most beautiful by this small but indiscreet animal.

Luca Cegolon, medical epidemiologist and university researcher in hygiene and public health at the University of Trieste explains how to treat the stings of different species of jellyfish. The specialist says that, after the sting, it is necessary wet the affected area with sea water which allows to soothe the pain and which prevents the poison from spreading. Then it is necessary remove any tentacles which may have stuck to the skin. Later you can apply ice or baking soda or pain relievers such as lidocaine.

In specific cases, anti-inflammatories may also be suggested. As excellent alternatives they can be applied on the jellyfish stings of the Mediterranean Sea aloe vera, antihistamines and silver sulfadiazine. In addition to the ice heat can also help soothe the pain. It is therefore sufficient to apply very hot water (at 40°) to the affected area which inactivates the toxins. This method is very effective in the case of jellyfish stings from tropical seas such as the box jellyfish and the Portuguese caravel. For any species of jellyfish, it is absolutely necessary to avoid compresses with fresh waterscratching or touching the affected skin or rubbing it with sand: there is a risk of increasing pain, irritation and spreading the poison.

As it should always avoid the application of alcohol and ammoniawhich can exacerbate symptoms. Instead, vinegar can be useful against jellyfish stings from tropical seas but better to forget about it if the wound is caused by a jellyfish from the Mediterranean Sea because it could increase the pain. Promptly treating the affected areas can be useful to relieve pain in a short time and start enjoying the sea again in total relaxation.

