Epicondylitis or tennis elbow: causes, symptoms and treatments of this tendinopathy

Lateral epicondylitis, or tennis elbow, is swelling of the tendons that bend the wrist backward away from the palm of the hand.

And tendon it is a tough string of tissue that connects muscles to bones. In the case of tennis elbow, the extensor carpi radialis brevis it is the tendon that is most inflamed.

Diagnosed in both men and women aged between 30 and 50 years old, this syndrome often occurs in sportsmen or, in most cases, in tennis players. The forearm muscles, which attach to the outside of the elbow, can become sore from overexertion.

Tennis elbow: what are the causes, symptoms and treatment

Tennis elbow can be caused by not only a cImproper backhand or musuli weak shoulder and wrist, but also from the habit of ube a tennis racket too tight or too short or chitting the ball off-center on the racket or hitting heavy, wet balls.

What are the causes of tennis elbow and how to treat it (tantasalute.it)

However, many people with tennis elbow don’t play tennis. The problem can be caused by any repetitive movement. Other causes of tennis elbow include:

Paint with a brush or rollerOperate a motorcycleFrequent use of other hand tools on a regular basisUsing repetitive hand motions in various professions, such as meat cutters, musicians, dentists, and carpenters

At first you may have pain, burning, or problems along the outside of your forearm and elbow. Over time, the pain gets worse. If you persist in the activity that caused this condition, the pain can spread to your wrist even at rest. Pain can also occur when you rest your arm and palm on a table and then try to lift your hand. But not only that, even simple activities, such as grabbing a small object, may seem difficult to perform. There weakness of the grip is another symptom of tennis elbow.

Tennis elbow symptoms can resemble other medical problems or conditions. Always see your doctor for a diagnosis. It’s important to avoid the movement that caused the injury in the first place. Treatment may include:

Rest and stop the activity that produces the symptomsice packs (to reduce inflammation)Strengthening and stretching exercisesAnti-inflammatory medicines (such as ibuprofen or naproxen)

If these treatments don’t work, your doctor may talk to you about:

Brace the area to keep it still for a few weeks or use a special brace for activitiesSteroid injections to help reduce swelling and painA special kind of ultrasound which can help break up scar tissue, increase blood flow, and promote healingSurgery (rarely needed)

