Natural and organic cosmetics, the "Global Guide" by Natrue arrives

Natural and organic cosmetics, the "Global Guide" by Natrue arrives

A guide to communicate its values ​​by making them more intuitive, simple and within everyone’s reach and to support those involved in marketing and communication: this is the objective of the new “Global Guide” by Natrue, the International Association for Natural and Organic Cosmetics with based in Brussels which since 2007 promotes and protects authentic natural and organic cosmetics. Currently there are over 70 partner companies of the institution. Its logo allows you to recognize products that contain a high percentage of natural or organic ingredients. The standard defines 13 product categories, differentiating for example creams, oils, shampoos and oral hygiene products, so as to obtain the maximum level of naturalness taking into account the functionality of the cosmetic product. Strict independent certification criteria and processes guarantee the highest degree of quality of natural and organic cosmetics in the interest of consumers. Over 6,600 products from more than 280 brands have adopted the Natrue brand worldwide.

Available in English, the new guide is divided into 5 sections: the first is dedicated to the Natrue brand and the objectives that the association wants to achieve, the second contains information of a communicative nature on how to describe the brand, the third has a focus on graphics and provides the guidelines for the use of colours, the logo and all the graphic aspects related to the brand, the fourth contains examples on how to tell your experience with Natrue in a personal way on social networks, blogs and online, finally the fifth section tries to provide clear answers to the most frequently asked questions and provides further useful links to get to know the brand better.

The text adds to and completes the second version of the «Natrue brand usage guidelines manual» which contains the principles on which the association is based and the fundamental information also reported in the standard and in the «Natrue brand usage agreement ». It also establishes clearly and clearly that the information on the label of a natural and organic cosmetic must be transparent, excluding the possibility of confusing consumers.

