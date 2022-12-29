Home Health Oulx | The gymnasium arrives at the “Des Ambrois | Avigliana | New branch of the “Galilei” school
Health

Oulx | The gymnasium arrives at the “Des Ambrois | Avigliana | New branch of the “Galilei” school

by admin
Oulx | The gymnasium arrives at the “Des Ambrois | Avigliana | New branch of the “Galilei” school

In the budget of one year of activity of the Metropolitan City, the interventions foreseen in the schools of the area of ​​competence stand out.

Starting from the 96 million made possible by the National Operational Program for Metropolitan Cities 2014-2020 for safety, anti-seismic prevention and energy saving in the complexes under the authority of the Authority.

Among the most important interventions, the works on Villa 6 in Collegno and in the Santorre institute in Santarosa. But also the project for the construction of the new branch of the “Galileo Galilei” in Avigliana, including the demolition of the current one, for a value of over 4 million euros.

“The concession agreement with the Ministry has been signed and the executive project will be approved by the end of July, the works will be delivered in March 2024 to be completed two years later, in March 2026”, underlines the managing director Caterina Greco.

The metropolitan body will also build the gymnasium of the Des Ambrois institute in Oulx, the only sports high school still without a gym. The amount is just under 2 million and 700 thousand euros.

See also  90 medical students, 150 enrolled in nursing

You may also like

Covid, Schillaci: “Swabs for those coming from China....

Ausl: new directors for mental health services

Tragedy in Lecce, two-year-old girl dies of flu...

symptoms, causes, treatments and life expectancy of the...

Student accommodation and a larger gymnasium in the...

Boom flu, Veneto reaches half a million infections....

Cure for Alzheimer’s | Sensational scientific breakthrough

Bertolaso: «I waited to talk about the tests...

Differentiated autonomy, medical, veterinary and health Inter-union: “No...

Found toxins in some grated cheeses, what it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy