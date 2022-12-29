In the budget of one year of activity of the Metropolitan City, the interventions foreseen in the schools of the area of ​​competence stand out.

Starting from the 96 million made possible by the National Operational Program for Metropolitan Cities 2014-2020 for safety, anti-seismic prevention and energy saving in the complexes under the authority of the Authority.

Among the most important interventions, the works on Villa 6 in Collegno and in the Santorre institute in Santarosa. But also the project for the construction of the new branch of the “Galileo Galilei” in Avigliana, including the demolition of the current one, for a value of over 4 million euros.

“The concession agreement with the Ministry has been signed and the executive project will be approved by the end of July, the works will be delivered in March 2024 to be completed two years later, in March 2026”, underlines the managing director Caterina Greco.

The metropolitan body will also build the gymnasium of the Des Ambrois institute in Oulx, the only sports high school still without a gym. The amount is just under 2 million and 700 thousand euros.