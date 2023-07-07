Our best vegan pasta recipes

Enjoy our exclusive recipes

Noodles are no longer just made from grain. You can therefore enjoy most of our pasta recipes even if you follow a special diet that excludes normal pasta, e.g. B. if you eat gluten-free or low carb. Because gluten-free pasta and low-carb pasta have been around for a long time. Even if you just want to lose weight, nothing stands in the way of enjoyment: just use the calorie-free konjac noodles.

Because the classic pasta sauces in particular taste wonderful with almost any type of pasta – regardless of whether you try our vegan Bolognese with homemade vegan Parmesan cheese, choose a vegan carbonara sauce, the fruity paprika sauce, the aromatic thyme-hazelnut sauce or rather a wonderfully spicy pesto. Our creamy, refreshing lemon cream sauce also goes well with almost any type of pasta – just like our bean balls or the vegan feta in combination with young peas.

Spicy pesto variations

Pesto can be wonderfully prepared in advance and filled into jars. In addition to the traditional basil pesto, there are now many other pesto variations. In our collection of recipes we have a spicy broccoli pesto with tofu bacon, a creamy walnut and almond pesto, a hearty pesto rosso and a fine pistachio pesto for you.

Swiss alpine macaroni in vegan

Älplermagronen – the traditional Swiss recipe – are traditionally made from pasta, potatoes, cream, cheese and onions. We have prepared the recipe just as creamy, hearty and delicious, only purely plant-based. Let yourself be surprised!

Noodles with colorful vegetables

Pasta can be wonderfully combined with all kinds of vegetables – and the more vegetables you serve with the pasta, the lighter and at the same time richer in vitamins the dish will be. How about penne with broccoli and sprouts or with a creamy saffron sauce that goes extremely well with pasta with spinach. Roasted vegetables, on the other hand, harmonize perfectly with Asian noodle dishes, which can be seasoned with different misos.

Delicious pasta salads and pasta from the oven

Of course, pasta salads for the barbecue evening, for parties or simply for a quick lunch should not be missing. They can usually be prepared in advance and taste almost even better the next day.

However, pasta tastes particularly delicious when it is baked in the oven. We have selected stuffed mussel pasta with leek and tomato sauce for you, a delicious lasagne and our cannelloni with unripe spelled filling.

Noodles: preferably homemade!

How many times have you bought ravioli or tortelloni and not really been impressed? It was the same for us. That’s why we always make our filled pasta ourselves. It’s worth the effort. Because the taste is incomparable! Try our homemade ravioli with sage butter or our tortelloni with morel sauce.

The 30 best vegan pasta recipes to download

We wish you a lot of fun cooking and enjoying. Bon appetit!

If you soon want to be able to cook purely plant-based and healthy without any recipes, learn vegan cooking directly from a professional chef in our online cooking courses. Feel free to take a look around our cooking school, where there are now numerous cooking courses to choose from.

