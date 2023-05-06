Ovarian cancer: only 4 out of 10 women manage to defeat the disease

CREMONA – Ovarian cancer affects over 5,200 women every year in Italy. It remains one of the big killers among gynecological malignancies and five-year survival is still low. Only 43% of patients manage to defeat the disease.

To sensitize institutions and public opinion during the night between 7 and 8 May Palazzo Chigi will be illuminated in tiffany blue, the color that identifies the pathology.

The initiative is organized by the non-profit association Loto ODV and is part of the celebrations for World Ovarian Cancer Day which takes place every year on 8 May. The slogan of the international event for the 2023 edition is No Woman Left Behind. “We still see a high mortality rate in this form of female cancer,” she says Professor Rossana Berardi, president of the Scientific Committee of Loto and Member of the National Board of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM) -. The reason is to be found above all in the symptoms that are generic and non-specific and are often confused with those of other, much less serious diseases. Early diagnosis is in no way favored and treatments are thus more difficult and also less effective. Also unlike breast cancer or cervical cancer screening programs are not possible. The only form of prevention is linked to the alterations of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes which constitute an important risk factor”.

“It is therefore essential to be able to increase awareness and level of information on the disease – continues Sandra Balboni, president of Loto Odv -. Since its inception, our association has adopted the motto “no woman left behind” which is particularly suitable for ovarian cancer. It is, in fact, one of the most insidious and difficult to manage and there is a need for greater commitment on the part of everyone. Starting right from the institutions and for this reason we asked to light up the main government building to give a loud and clear signal. We have also launched other dissemination and awareness-raising initiatives in various locations in our country where the Loto offices are located”.

THE INITIATIVES

Also for World Day Loto organized a fundraiser at the theater in Udine and collaborated in a conference at the Hotel Carlton in Bologna.

In Parma, at the Steccata Gallery, a new presentation of the book will be held on 8 May Color women edited by Soncini. A TV commercial with the testimonial of the Association, the actress, will be screened on the Mediaset networks Serena Autieri.

Even this year great importance was given to sport and specifically to Nordic walking. There will be two days dedicated to the well-being of patients. The appointment is May 7 on the Palombina beach (An) and May 13 in Pinarella di Cervia (Ra). The events will take place by the sea in the presence of professional instructors and Loto volunteers.

WEBINAR ON MAY 8

Finally, on May 8, together with AIOM, a webinar (live will be on the Scientific Society’s web TV at 6 pm). “Ovarian neoplasm presents ahigh biological heterogeneity and it is estimated that there are more than 30 different types – concludes the professor Saverio Cinieri, AIOM National President -. There is also very large variation for the different forms both in terms of incidence and in the prospects for cure and survival. Until 10 years ago we had few therapeutic options against cancer and chemotherapy was in fact the only weapon available. We have recently seen the introduction of new targeted treatments and drugs that have significantly increased the chances of those who fall ill. However, there are still many unsatisfied needs and therefore research must continue by also exploiting the new technologies that allow more precise diagnoses”.