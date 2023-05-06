From 22 May in Naples the sixth edition of TuttoPizza – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, 06 MAY – The sixth edition of TuttoPizza, the most important international trade fair in the sector dedicated to commercial exchanges and to developing meetings between supply and demand, will be held from 22 to 24 May in Naples. Conceived by Sergio Miccù, president of the Neapolitan Pizzaiuoli Association and by Raffaele Ticket of TicketLab and organized by Squisito Eventi, the B2B which will be divided into three pavilions of the Mostra d’Oltremare, boasts important numbers that place it as an expo of reference at the international level : 15 thousand square meters of exhibition, 120 brands present and an average of 28 thousand visitors.



This year great importance will be given to foreign buyers who have already scheduled their visits to the exhibition hall, to the producers of the raw materials essential for the creation of pizza present at the fair and to entrepreneurs from the Horeca world, therefore owners of hotels, restaurants, catering.



The fair, which has the patronage of the Municipality of Naples, the Campania Region and CNA, aims to enhance the agri-food chain and all the products related to the world of pizza (flour, tomatoes, dairy products, oil, raw materials and ingredients but also ovens , equipment, furnishings) and, in a broader sense, made in Italy products that revolve around a driving sector of the Italian economy. TuttoPizza has become a point of reference for innovations in the sector and provides a complete view of market innovations. The show also represents a meeting point for sector operators to exchange ideas and identify new trends.



“The fair has demonstrated, over the years, that there is a pizza supply chain. An entire economy that develops thanks to this baked product. A sector that therefore deserved to be well identified compared to the wider catering sector. TuttoPizza is the only commercial expo entirely reserved for the pizza business: an international fair that allows Italian companies to develop exports and foreign companies to penetrate the Italian market”, says Raffaele Ticket.



“Naples is the city where pizza and the art of the pizza maker find their maximum expression and therefore also represents the ideal place for those who come from abroad or from other regions of Italy to meet, update and share their knowledge with the masters historians and emerging pizza makers”, says APN president Sergio Miccù. (HANDLE).

