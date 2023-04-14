In addition, another 3 million euros of regional contributions to farmers for wildlife prevention. Letter to the Government of the councilors Mammi and Donini to the ministers Schillaci and Lollobrigida. “Avert the very serious economic and social repercussions that could occur if the disease were to spread here”

April 14, 2023 – The goal is to field all the possible actions not necessary resources. Among the measures, that of to install o modernize the anti-intrusion fences to block the approach of wild boars to pig farms, e finance the prevention and wildlife.

I am 63 the businesses ready to intervene thanks to the financing from the Region with a contribution of over 1.7 million through a special notice closed at the end of February. Of these, 19 are in Reggio Emilia, 16 in Modena, 7 in Piacenza and Bologna, 8 in Ravenna and 3 in Forlì-Cesena and Parma. The cost of the interventions, which overall exceeds 2.5 million euros, must be incurred by 31 December 2023.

The interventions will concern the design, purchase and installation of a perimeter anti-intrusion fence, outside the breeding area, with poles, but also the adaptation and/or completion of the already existing perimeter fences of the farms in stables to make them compliant to the technical requirements.

Furthermore, in these days the regional offices are defining with the local authorities and the provincial police the use of additional extraordinary funds that the Region has allocated with the approval of regional law 17/2022: resources have been identified for additional 500mila eurowhich they will be used to achieve control plans for the reduction of wild boars present in the area. In 2022 hunting activities and control plans led to a reduction of over 30 thousand wild boars in the area, the highest figure ever in Emilia-Romagna.

In the meantime, the call for contributions to agricultural enterprises for the prevention of wildlife damage has been published: others are available 3 million of Euro.

“We want to avoid the very serious economic and social repercussions that could occur if the disease spreads in Emilia-Romagna, with important repercussions also on the entire national economy; damages that are already estimated at 20 million euros per month due to lost exports but which could increase exponentially throughout the supply chain if the virus were to spread further” underlined the regional councilor for agriculture, Alessio Mammi.

The request is the Government

In recent days, the Region has solicited the commitment of the Government with a letter addressed to the Ministers of Health and Agriculture (respectively Orazio Schillaci and Francesco Lollobrigida). The letter, signed by Mammi together with her colleague Raffaele Doniniregional councilor for health policies, contains three requests precise.

The first concerns the immediate start of the route for installing the section of fence about 28 kilometers, for which the Region assigned the first resources of 1.9 million euros to the National Commissioner last December. This installation would make it possible to delimit the infected area, implementing the necessary measures inside and outside the identified area.

The second refers to the need to implement a national eradication plan of African swine fever (ASF) that proves concrete, rapid and adequately funded. A plan that has national value for a problem that has no administrative boundaries and started over a year ago between Piedmont and Liguria. The resources necessary to complete the fence project in its entirety are needed (necessary, just for the installation of the remaining 200 kilometers of fences, an additional 18 million euros).

The third instance is the full willingness to collaborate to tackle the ASF problem together in the national interest, requesting that all actions capable of allowing the eradication of the disease be implemented quickly, for which additional funding will be needed.