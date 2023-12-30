over three thousand injured in ten years – breaking latest news

by Laura Cuppini

It is estimated that on the last night of the year around five thousand animals, both domestic and wild, lose their lives due to causes attributable to firecrackers

A danger to the health of humans, animals and the environment: New Year’s Eve “bangs”, according to the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima), should be avoided for several reasons. According to official data from the Department of Public Safety, from 2012 to today, in Italy, there have been 6 deaths and 3,220 serious injuries (on average over 250 injuries per year, including numerous children) due to firecrackers and fireworks. fireworks lit on the night between 31 December and 1 January. Obviously New Year’s Eve 2023/24 is excluded from the calculation.

Animals at risk

It is not just humans who suffer the consequences of explosions: it is estimated that around five thousand animals, both domestic and wild, lose their lives due to direct and indirect causes attributable to firecrackers and explosive materials (READ the decalogue of Oipa, International Animal Protection Organization, to protect them). Then there is the environmental issue, considering that the fireworks generate a surge in air pollution: throughout the year, fireworks are responsible for around 6% of Pm10 (fine particles) present in Italian cities – explain the Sima experts -, but on New Year’s Eve alone the dust shows an abnormal increase, reaching average values ​​over 24 hours that are almost triple compared to the normal daily limit, set at 50 micrograms per cubic meter, and a level of 1,000 micrograms per cubic meter in the first hour after midnight (with an increase of 1,900% compared to the maximum legal values). The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has included air pollution in Group 1, i.e. among the substances that are definitely carcinogenic to humans.

Anti-barrel ordinances

«Basks, firecrackers and explosives release into the atmosphere, in addition to fine dust, many dioxins, i.e. potentially carcinogenic substances – states Sima president Alessandro Miani -. Looking at a single medium-sized city, fireworks exploded on New Year’s Eve alone can produce harmful emissions equal to those of the annual activities of 120 waste incinerators. The substances released into the atmosphere can also fall to the ground in the form of acid rain, polluting land, crops, lakes, rivers and aquifers. For this reason, like Sima, we appeal to mayors throughout Italy to pass anti-barrel ordinances which, in addition to saving human lives and protecting animals, would avoid devastating effects on air quality”. The appeal did not fall on deaf ears: in several Italian cities – including Rome, Florence and Palermo – bangs were banned on New Year’s Eve and in the following days.

Waste in the streets

There is also another problem: the huge amount of waste, evident every first day of the year. According to Sima, around 60 thousand wrappers – equal to 3-6 tons – of barrels and fires exploded on New Year’s Eve remain in the streets and squares of our cities. Furthermore, this waste is difficult to differentiate because it is composed of 70% cardboard, plastic, wood or clay and the remaining 30% of pyrotechnic dust (mostly potassium nitrate, sulfur and coal, with the addition of heavy metals, magnesium and copper).

They are all dangerous

«There are no safe fireworks, even those permitted by law are a risk: remember that the “little stars” reach a temperature of 300 degrees centigrade – recommends the pediatrician Italo Farnetani, full professor at the Ludes University-United Campus of Malta – . The bangs are dangerous for everyone, but especially for children because they can be hit more easily when the firecrackers fall to the ground, even worse if they are defective and remain unexploded or partially burned. The first piece of advice I give is not to use fireworks, the second is not to do it especially in the presence of children.”

Protect children

If you find yourself with people who fire guns, «the first precaution is to keep the children safe – continues Farnetani -. Better not to shoot them in dark areas, but always try to stay in lit areas and look down, at the height of the little ones. It is advisable to have a bottle of water with you because, in the event of a burn, you must immediately throw water on the affected area, possibly remove burnt or overheated clothing and also rings and bracelets. Children of all ages should be taught not to pick up firecrackers or fireworks from the ground. Unfortunately, accidents often occur due to unexploded fires that can explode in people’s hands, particularly among teenagers.”

