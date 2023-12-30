There is haze in Huanghuai and other places in North China, and there is significant snowfall in Jilin, Liaoning, and northern Xinjiang – News Center – Northern Network

Atmospheric diffusion conditions were poor in central and southern North China, central and western Huanghuai, Fenwei Plain, Jianghan, and Sichuan Basin on December 30th, with light to moderate haze. Severe haze was reported in Tianjin, central and southern Hebei, and western Shandong, northern Henan and other places. Additionally, there will be significant snowfall in northern Xinjiang, with heavy snowfall in Tacheng, Altay Mountains, and other places.

According to the Central Meteorological Observatory, on December 30th, dense fog will be prevalent in southeastern Beijing, Tianjin, central and southern Hebei, Shandong, eastern and southern Henan, central Shanxi, southern Shaanxi, central and northern Anhui, and parts of Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Hunan, and Guizhou. The fog may become so dense that the visibility will be less than 200 meters in certain areas.

Starting from the afternoon of the 30th, the fog and haze weather in the above-mentioned areas will gradually weaken and dissipate from west to east and from north to south.

In the next three days, there will be significant snowfall in northern Xinjiang, with heavy snowfall in areas such as Tacheng and the Altay Mountains.

From the 30th to January 1st, cold air will cause a drop in temperature by 4 to 6°C in some areas of central and eastern China, more than 8°C in some areas of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northeast China, and eastern Jiangnan. Light to moderate snow is expected in northern North China and Northeast China, with heavy snow in Liaoning and Jilin. Additionally, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, southern Heilongjiang, most of Jilin, most of Liaoning, northern Xinjiang, and northern Hebei.

From December 31st, 2023 to January 1st, 2024, there will be light snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwest Heilongjiang, northern Xinjiang, western and southern Tibet, and light rain in parts of eastern Sichuan Basin, western Hubei, most of Hunan, Chongqing, Guizhou, southeastern Yunnan, northern Guangxi, and Taiwan Island. There are also level 4 to 5 winds in some areas.

From January 1st to 2nd, there will be light snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwest Heilongjiang, northern Xinjiang, northern and eastern Tibet and light to moderate rains in parts of the eastern Sichuan Basin, Chongqing, southern Hubei, Hunan, most of Jiangxi, Guizhou, southeastern Yunnan, northern Guangxi, Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island. Additionally, there will be heavy rain in some areas.

