Grounded Official Release September 27th with tons of new content #Day1GamePass

A Plague Tale: Requiem’s ​​latest game video released on October 18th #Day1GamePass

“Age of Empires IV” was updated on October 25th, adding new civilizations Ottoman and Mali for free, and STEAM is free to play for a limited time until the end of this month!

Gunfire Reborn, a first-person shooter, rogue-lite and RPG strategy adventure game launches October 27th #Day1GamePass

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Free Update Coming Nov. 11 #Day1GamePass

Pentiment is a 16th century adventure narrative game that investigates horrific murders and scandals! November 15th #Day1GamePass

“High on Life” uses super high alien creatures as weapons, funny FPS game launched on December 13th #Day1GamePass

“Lies of P” Blackened Pinocchio, a difficult action game, launching in 2023 #Day1GamePass

Planet of Lana, a hand-drawn beauty puzzle game, coming in Spring 2023 #Day1GamePass

Minecraft Legends new game video released, 2023 #Day1GamePass

“Hundred Heroes” new film released, more news at Tokyo Game Show, launch in 2023 #Day1GamePass

Diablo Three Kingdoms action RPG “Wolong: Fall of the Sky” first live-action film, launching in 2023 #Day1GamePass



《Immortals Fenyx Rising》、《Immortality》 and many other games will be added this weekGame Pass

At the end of August, there are many fun and praised games added to Game Pass! Ubisoft’s “Immortals Fenyx Rising” is an action-adventure game based on Greek mythology; “Immortality” received full marks from the British veteran game media, and solved the disappearance of rising star Marisa Marcel; “Commandos 3 – HD Remaster” is based on World War II Elite squads infiltrate the enemy; Tinykin miniature aliens and elfs leave the earth through various puzzles.

