Some people are tired of the classic Easter egg colors and would like to try something new. Acrylic paints are ideal here. Well, they are not “new”, but very few would think of using these colors, if only because they were worried that they could be harmful. In this article we would like to show you in which cases you can paint Easter eggs with acrylic paints and which creative techniques are available for this. Then present the prettiest eggs on the Easter table!

Can you dye eggs with acrylic or is it toxic?

In principle, acrylic paints are not toxic, otherwise they would not be allowed in the EU. In addition, the colors dry quickly enough not to get through the shell. Nonetheless, we recommend you use them for blown eggs. In this way you can also use your works as decoration for the next Easter celebration. The paint is also ideal for plastic eggs, as it can adhere well to the smooth surface.

Paint Easter eggs with acrylic paints – cool ideas to imitate

But now let’s move on to some interesting ideas and techniques that you can consider if you want to paint Easter eggs with acrylic paints. You can get really creative with paint and brushes and it’s a lot of fun, especially for children.

Blown-out eggs and plastic eggs create fun motifs

Some people believe that the motifs selected must necessarily be related to Easter, but this is not the case at all. A colorful cupcake or sunglasses, cactus and rainbow are also a cool idea. However, to get you in the Easter mood, one or two Easter bunnies or chicks should not be missing. You can paint directly on it without much preparation.

Marbling with acrylic paints

Marble eggs, which you can achieve particularly well with acrylic paint, are very effective. Simply pour several colors into a paper cup. You don’t necessarily need to stir the colors afterwards, but if you do, then really only very little so that the marble patterns can come about. Then insert a stick into the opening of the egg (e.g. cotton swab) through which you blew it out.

Hold the egg over a mug or other container that will catch the colors right away. You have to carefully pour it over the egg while rotating it to cover it completely.

Paint Easter eggs with acrylic paints – motifs with fingerprints

Instead of painting Easter eggs, you can also use the paint for cool print motifs. A simple fingerprint, with its shape, can provide the perfect base for an animal’s body or head. A fun technique that children in particular will enjoy and the finished eggs are also a great gift idea for grandma and grandpa.

After you have applied the fingerprints, let the acrylic paint dry well. After that, you can add other elements like legs, ears and faces or similar with an Edding in any color.

Check out our fingerprint themes post for sure to find some theme inspiration.

Create splashes with a toothbrush for cool designs

In and of itself, splashing paint is not an unknown technique, but few would probably think of using it for Easter eggs as well. For example, such original space Easter eggs can be designed.

First apply black or a dark color as a base. Then you can use a sponge to dab other typical space colors here and there and let them overflow into each other. Finally, it’s the turn of the splashes that are supposed to represent the stars. In principle, all colors with a yellow cast are suitable for this, but also white. Dab the bristles into the paint, then run your finger over them so the splashes land on the egg. This is also guaranteed to be great fun for children.

Tipp: You can also sprinkle a little gold glitter on the still wet colors to give the eggs an extra interesting look.

Paint Easter eggs with acrylic paints – simple patterns with a brush

With a wide brush you can put different colored brush strokes on the egg and create a small work of art. Of course, the design can also be combined with other motifs. In this way you can, for example, create an interesting background for an Easter bunny.

With a thin brush or a stick, you can create dabs and threads of color as shown in the example on the right. As you can see, simple techniques are quite enough to get really interesting Easter eggs for the Easter basket. You don’t need to be very talented in drawing and painting.

You can find more interesting techniques that are suitable if you want to paint Easter eggs with acrylic paints here.