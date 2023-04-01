by palermolive.it – ​​34 seconds ago

Engines running for Vivicittà Palermo scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday 2 April. The start will be given at 9.30 from the athletics track of the Vito Schifani Palme stadium. Single departure, at the same time in all 34 cities…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Vivicittà Palermo, over 400 participants in the Race of Rights at the Favorita park appeared 34 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».