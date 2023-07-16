Home » Municipal policewoman attacked and bus driver beaten in Belgrade | Info
Municipal policewoman attacked and bus driver beaten in Belgrade | Info

In Belgrade, during the night, a communal policewoman was attacked in Mirijevo, while a bus driver was beaten in Sremčica!

Source: Mondo

A difficult night in Belgrade, a communal policewoman was attacked in Mirijevo, and a bus driver on line 511 was also beaten. The communal policewoman received several blows in the neck and head area, while the bus driver was attacked by several people.

He was transported to the Emergency Center with injuries, and the fight took place in Stevana Filipović Street in Sremčica. A communal policewoman was attacked in 16 Oktober Street in Mirijevo.

According to unofficial information, the attackers of the municipal policewoman were detained. She was allegedly photographing illegally parked cars in Mirijevo at the time of the attack.

