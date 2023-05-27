Palliative care, 293 thousand people need it in Italy – Healthcare

news-txt”>

WHO estimates that more than 56.8 million people worldwide require palliative care before death. People with dementia and cancer account for the majority of this need. THEn Italy, an average of 293,000 patients a year need it at the end of life and of these, 60% suffer from non-oncological chronic degenerative pathologies (from cardiovascular diseases to Parkinson’s) and 40% with cancer. This was highlighted in a note by the National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions Fnopi on the occasion of the National Relief Daywhich is celebrated this year on May 28th.

The 22nd edition of Relief Day places the accent on palliative care, as well as on pain therapy and the humanisation of assistance, to “promote and bear witness to the culture of relief from physical and moral suffering in favor of those who are completing his vital journey, no longer being able to benefit from treatments intended for recovery”.

The Pnrr and the 2023 Budget law indicate the need to strengthen palliative care to reach 90% of the population concerned by 2028, especially for home care, where a fundamental role is played by multidisciplinary teams whose nurses of family and community is an essential part. Already today (2021 data from the Ministry of Health) nurses provide more than three times the number of hours and accesses per case in home care to terminal patients compared to any other health profession. And it is in this perspective that Fnopi and the Italian Society of Palliative Care (Sicp) have drawn up a document which operationally indicates a series of useful tools for promptly intercepting needs and acting as a link with the palliative care network, both for adults and for the pediatric population.