ansa For the murder of Pamela Mastropietro, life imprisonment was confirmed for Innocent Oseghale, who killed and dismembered the eighteen year old in January 2018 in Macerata. The defendant was not present in the courtroom at the time the sentence was read. Instead, there were the parents of the young girl. The appeal process bis it concerned only the crime of sexual assault and was sent to Perugia for procedural issues after the Cassation had definitively confirmed the conviction for the murder.

Applause and shouts of joy at the letter of the sentence Applause and shouts of joy from the audience in the courtroom at the reading of the sentence of the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Perugia. Among those present were the parents of the eighteen-year-old while friends placed several banners and signs outside to remember the young woman. The Court thus accepted the request to recognize sexual violence and then the life sentence for Oseghale advanced by the Attorney General.

Mother Pamela: “There are other monsters out there to catch” He speaks of a “right” decision for the confirmation of the sexual assault charge, and therefore of life imprisonment, for Innocent Oseghale but claims that “there are other monsters outside to be taken” Alessandra Verni, the mother of Pamela Mastropietro. You said it at the end of the encore appeal in Perugia, wearing a t-shirt with his daughter’s face on it. “I hope it’s for life and without penalty discounts. As I said in Macerata, one out. Now let’s see the others,” she added. “We want the others – Pamela’s mother said again – because there is evidence that they were there too. This sentence gives me some relief”.

Legal Oseghale: “We will appeal to the Supreme Court” “We are very disappointed by the sentence. We will evaluate them as soon as the reasons come out but we announce the appeal to the Cassation”. Thus Simone Matraxia, defense lawyer of Innocent Oseghale, commented on the sentence which confirmed the life sentence for their client, also acknowledging the crime of sexual violence against Pamela Mastropietro. “On sexual violence there is nothing to condemn it,” he stressed.



